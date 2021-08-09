64 Essential Ska Albums from 1964 to Present

Ska is one of the longest-running styles of popular music, and it has a rich history, one that spans over half a century, six continents, and countless examples of cultural exchange. It was born in Jamaica in the 1950s as a mix of American rock and roll, R&B, and jazz with a style of Jamaican folk music known as mento, and it started to gain popularity in other countries in the 1960s, with the success of Millie Small's ska cover of "My Boy Lollipop" in 1964, the ska showcase at New York City's World's Fair that same year, and the influence on international superstars like The Beatles, who pulled influence from ska on the middle 8 of 1964's "I Call Your Name" and had a ska-infused hit with "Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da" in 1968. (If you don't believe me, there's an interview with John Lennon where he talks about the influence of ska.)

Ska was characterized by its emphasis on the upbeat (if you're counting "one and two and three and four" along to a ska song, the emphasis is on the "and"), and this became a constant in popular Jamaican music, as ska slowed down by the late 1960s and morphed into rocksteady, before slowing down even further and morphing into reggae. Most of the big-name reggae pioneers -- like Toots & the Maytals, Jimmy Cliff, and Bob Marley & The Wailers -- started out playing ska.

Reggae eventually took over as the dominant form of popular Jamaican music, and it gained much more attention internationally than ska ever had. For a moment in the 1970s, it seemed possible that ska would become a footnote. But in the late '70s, Jamaicans who had immigrated to the UK began introducing white punk and new wave musicians to their favorite '60s ska records, and the 2 Tone ska movement ensued (named after 2 Tone Records, which was founded in 1979 by The Specials' Jerry Dammers). 2 Tone -- which included bands like The Specials, Madness, The Selecter, The Beat, Bad Manners, and The Bodysnatchers covering '60s ska classics and writing their own material in that style -- was a multi-racial movement that came during a time of racial tension and a growing right-wing presence in British government, and the bands had strong anti-racist, political messages that preached racial unity. 2 Tone never got as big in America as it did in the UK, but those bands did tour and have some success in the States, inspiring U.S. bands to crop up throughout the 1980s with their own, distinctly American take on ska.

As ska slowly grew in the U.S. throughout the 1980s, it began mixing with the American punk scene, and eventually ska-punk entered the American mainstream in the 1990s, with hit songs by bands like Rancid, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, No Doubt, Sublime, Reel Big Fish, and Less Than Jake. This surge in popularity became known as the third wave of ska (with early Jamaican ska considered the first wave and 2 Tone the second), but the description implied that ska is something that came and went, rather than something that was constantly evolving, whether or not the radio was playing it.

America and Britain weren't the only countries birthing their own ska movements throughout the 1980s and 1990s; the genre also took off all across Europe, as well as in Japan, Australia, and especially Mexico and other Latin American countries. Even as the U.S. "third wave" died down, the genre's popularity in Latin America never waned.

In the U.S., ska had fallen in popularity by the mid 2000s, and if you weren't looking for it, it might've seemed like it disappeared entirely by the end of that decade. But the genre was still flourishing in the underground, and it would finally bubble back up in the late 2010s thanks to a few key factors: The Interrupters scored an unlikely hit in 2018, Jeff Rosenstock (formerly of ska bands The Arrogant Sons of Bitches and Bomb the Music Industry!) earned steadily increasing acclaim and popularity as a solo artist, Jeremy Hunter began turning non-ska fans onto ska with their fast-growing ska covers project Skatune Network, and Kill Lincoln guitarist/vocalist Mike Sosinski launched Bad Time Records, a DIY ska label that finally put many of the best post-third wave ska and ska-punk bands in the same place.

The timing is also right for ska to have a comeback in the U.S. The people who loved it in the '90s are at the right age to get nostalgic, and the current wave of hungry new music fans are too young to remember when ska was a four-letter word. Its political, anti-racist roots are also back in the forefront and they're growing. 2020 brought the Ska Against Racism compilation from Bad Time Records, Ska Punk Daily, and Asian Man Records (the iconic DIY label whose Mike Park put on the original Ska Against Racism tour in 1998), and this time it's not just against racism. "It's anti-homophobia, anti-transphobia, anti-sexism, it's just acceptance of everything but hate," said Sosinski.

"[The Trump] administration has everything to do with the revitalization of ska," Dominic Minix of Bad Operation (who coined the term "New Tone" to describe this new movement) said in 2020. "People are hurting and want change. Ska is a joyous retaliation."

In a 2021 interview, We Are The Union's Reade Wolcott also suggested that the genre's growing queer presence is no small part of its recent comeback. "Ska is an inherently fun sounding style of music, but there's also space for tons of emotional depth if you're willing to look for it. What better music could there possibly be to have a surge of queer folks taking interest?"

With ska gaining mainstream traction Stateside once again, it felt like the perfect time to make a list of essential albums from throughout the genre's history. The list includes 64 albums from 1964 to present, with albums released during each of the past seven decades by artists from all over the world. We're calling it "essential" and not "best-of," because we wanted it to be a conversation starter, not an argument starter. 64 is a very small amount of albums for a genre this long-running and widespread, and we unfortunately had to leave off tons of albums we love (but we did include some more in a list of honorable mentions at the bottom). We also kept it to one album per artist, though many of these artists have released several essential albums. We made the list as comprehensive as we could, but the idea is that this list could be a starting point for anyone looking to explore the rich history of ska, not the end-all, be-all.

To make the list, we polled BV staffers, as well as other writers, musicians, and record label owners, including In Defense of Ska author Aaron Carnes and the aforementioned Jeremy Hunter, both of whom also contributed to the blurbs for the albums. We aimed to come out with a list that represents the massive diversity of the genre, and the fact that it doesn't come and go in waves; it's always evolving.

Read on for our picks, and let us know your favorite ska albums in the comments...

-Andrew Sacher

