6LACK announces ‘Since I Have A Lover’ world tour

R&B star 6LACK has announced an international headlining tour in support of his new album Since I Have A Lover. Some North American dates have support from his Spillage Village groupmate Mereba and others are with a currently unnamed special guest. His 2024 Europe/UK dates are with Spinall and Sadboi. Tickets go on sale Friday (4/28) at 10 AM local time with presales beforehand.

The tour hits NYC on November 5 at Hammerstein Ballroom. All dates are listed below.

6LACK -- 2023/2024 Tour Dates

October 1, 2023 - Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines' Theater of the Clouds **

October 4, 2023 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum **

October 5, 2023 - Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater **

October 7, 2023 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic **

October 10, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater **

October 12, 2023 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA **

October 13, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren **

October 15, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex **

October 17, 2023 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium (Denver) **

October 19, 2023 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

October 21, 2023 - Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

October 22, 2023 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater *

October 25, 2023 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center *

October 26, 2023 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans *

October 31, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis *

November 1, 2023 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *

November 2, 2023 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit *

November 5, 2023 - New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom *

November 6, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall - Avant Gardner *

November 8, 2023 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

November 10, 2023 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

November 11, 2023 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS *

November 13, 2023 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY *

November 16, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia *

November 18, 2023 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *

November 19, 2023 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte *

November 21, 2023 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando *

November 22, 2023 - Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center *

November 24, 2023 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

February 12, 2024 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre #

February 14, 2024 - Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 ­­Academy Glasgow #

February 15, 2024 - Manchester, United Kingdom @ O2 Apollo #

February 17, 2024 - Birmingham, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy Birmingham #

February 18, 2024 - London, United Kingdom @ Eventim Apollo #

February 20, 2024 - Paris, France @ Bataclan #

February 21, 2024 - Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall #

February 22, 2024 - Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique #

February 25, 2024 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg #

February 27, 2024 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxley's Neue Welt #

February 29, 2024 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio #

March 1, 2024 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Berns #

March 3, 2024 - Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller Music Hall #

Shows supported by special guest *

Show dates supported by Mereba **

Show dates supported by Spinall and Sadboi #