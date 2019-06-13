7 great metal and hardcore albums from 2019 you may have missed

It's nothing new for a guitar-oriented rock band to put "orchestra" in their band name and have the word have little or nothing to do with the music, but Waste of Space Orchestra -- a collaboration between Finnish metal bands Oranssi Pazuzu and Dark Buddha Rising that originally came about when Roadburn commissioned them to collaborate in 2018 -- is not one of those bands. They rely on traditional rock and metal instrumentation (guitar, bass, keys, drums, clean-sung and screamed vocals), but their arrangements sound much more inspired by orchestral music than by rock and metal bands. Their debut album Syntheosis is similar, in a way, to Godspeed You! Black Emperor or late-period Swans -- artists that use rock instrumentation to create music with movements that echo classical music. Even calling Syntheosis "progressive rock" would be understandable but sort of off base. Even darker prog records tend to sound fantastical, or are full of complex musicianship, but Syntheosis isn't really either of those things. Like Swans, Waste of Space Orchestra often make their point just by swaying between two evil-sounding chords. The songs can be long and multi-faceted and ambitious but there's still a "less is more" mindset applied. The heavy riffage and occurrences of screamed vocals give the album the unique thrill of metal, but Waste of Space Orchestra spend most of Syntheosis' running time completely ignoring metal trends and stereotypes. They sound like they set out to make some of this year's most eccentric heavy music, and, given the high amount of acclaim this album is already deservedly getting, I'd say they succeeded.

