7 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got a new album from Yatra, a Satyricon soundtrack to an Edvard Munch exhibit, a surprise new Tomb Mold EP, and more. We also got new singles from Imperial Triumphant, Excavate, Downfall, KEN mode, Lamb of God, and more, and you can read on for those and more heaviness below...

IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT - "MERKURIUS GILDED" (FT. KENNY G & MAX GORELICK)

Imperial Triumphant's new album Spirit of Ecstasy is out next month, and the latest single, the magisterial "Merkurius Gilded," features sax man Kenny G and his son, Max Gorelick. "What once was a gilded age of industry and exceptional growth only to be stricken with panic that shall leave the common man in the dust, dried up and faded away," Imperial Triumphant say. "Merkurius looks down upon Forty Second Street mobs releasing their fortunes into the sky of ignorance."

EXCAVATE - "IMPERIAL HORROR"

Memphis death metallers Excavate just released their Imperial Horror EP on Maggot Stomp, and the first taste is the brutally groovy "Imperial Horror."

DOWNFALL - "SCORN" (FT. SANCTION'S DAVID BLOM)

The latest single of Richmond hardcore band Downfall's new album Behind the Curtain is "Scorn," a heavy revenge fantasy featuring guest vocals from Sanction's David Blom.

SATYRICON - SATYRICON & MUNCH

Norwegian black metal greats Satyricon collaborated with the Munch Museum on a soundtrack to a selection of Edvard Munch's etching, lithographs, woodcuts, and paintings. The result, a 56-minute instrumental track, is now out as an album. "In the musical work Satyricon & Munch, you will find my musical response to the emotions that the works of Edvard Munch instilled in me when working on the art exhibition," Satyr says. "One could therefore say that the album release is not only a consequence of the making of an exhibition, but also a reflection of my studies of Edvard Munch’s life and philosophy on the making of art – and my eagerness to push myself as an artist. I deeply appreciate his emphasis on feeling over technique, his will to experiment and his determination to walk his own way. Of course these are also core values to SATYRICON, which in this particular case becomes even more important."

KEN MODE - "A LOVE LETTER"

KEN mode announced a new album, NULL, and shared the first single "A Love Letter," which you can read more about here.

LAMB OF GOD - "NEVERMORE"

Lamb of God have unleashed the first single off their new album album, Omens, which you can pre-order on limited silver gray marble vinyl.

SPEED - "MOVE"

Australian hardcore band Speed have shared a second taste of their upcoming Gang Called Speed EP (due 6/24 via Flatspot and Last Ride), and "Move" is another tough-as-fuck song that vocalist Jem says is "about accepting the diversity in human experiences and challenging yourself to grow with the people around you, no matter how different we may be. Cus really.. that is the essence of what makes this world beautiful."

