So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS - “WORK ENERGY PRINCIPLE”

The Chemical Brothers' new single “The Darkness That You Fear” was released as a 12" for Record Store Day over the weekend and the b-side is another new track. "Work Energy Principle" is another deep dive banger -- Tom and Ed seem to have gotten their groove back.

--

COLLEEN GREEN - "IT'S NICE TO BE NICE"

Here's a second single from Colleen Green's upcoming Cool which will be out September 10 via Hardly Art. "It's Nice to Be Nice" is another ultra-catchy single and Colleen notes "I had to learn how to sail a boat" for the video "so PLEASE WATCH."

--

MATTHEW E WHITE - "ELECTRIC"

"I wrote this song after listening to ‘Me, My Baby And My Cadillac’ by Sleepy Brown,” says Matthew E White of new this new single. “I wanted to write something so intentionally direct like that. When we recorded I wanted the playing to come across raw, limit the instruments and let everything redline from start to finish. The lyrics are mostly pure 60’s bubblegum pop - think Brill Building Carole King - an homage to the overtly saccharine songwriting style of that era. There’s really an absurdity, and theater to it all.” Matthew's album, K Bay, is out September 10 via Domino.

--

GONE TO COLOR - "ILLUSIONS" FT CLINIC'S ADE BLACKBURN

"We have been fans of Ade Blackburn and Clinic for a long time," say Gone to Color. The texture of 'Illusions' is dense, so knowing when not to sing was crucial and required an experienced vocalist like Ade who masterfully maneuvers through the landscape. The lyrics and the 'speech-like' melodic aspects of the vocal match the aesthetic of the music, which is metallic and dystopian in nature." Gone To Color's self-titled debut album is out Oct. 15 and also features Martina Topley-Bird, Kurt Wagner (Lambchop), Angus Andrew (Liars), Carson Cox (Merchandise), Jessi Stein (The Luyas), John McEntire, and more.

--

MANIC STREET PREACHERS - "THE SECRET HE HAD MISSED" FT JULIA CUMMINGS (SUNFLOWER BEAN)

Manic Street Preachers new album The Ultra Vivid Lament is out September 3 and here's the second single which features Sunflower Bean's Julia Cumming. "The Secret He Had Missed," is another widescreen pop song with just a little bombast.

--

KAREN PERIS (THE INNOCENCE MISSION) - "I WOULD SING ALONG"

The Innocence Mission's Karen Peris has announced a new solo album, A Song is Way Above the Lawn, which will be out October 8 via Bella Union. Made with her husband and bandmate Don Peris and their children Drew and Anna, she describes it as "An illustrated album, for kids or for anyone who might like songs about walking under trees in a city, seeing dogs from a car window, reading, encountering gentle lions in the public library, listening to the first sounds of the morning, looking at stars, thinking about giraffes, and elephants, and the beauty of the world, the possibility contained in a tiny moment of a day."

--

THE WAR ON DRUGS - "LIVING PROOF"

The War On Drugs have announced their first new album in four years, and shared the warm, folky lead single "Living Proof." Read more about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.