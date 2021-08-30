7 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

LOOSE BUTTONS - "MINOR LEAGUER"

Loose Buttons are gearing up to release new album What’s On Outside, on October 22. New single "Minor Leaguer" is a warm, affectionate look at "career minor leaguers" and recalls The Strokes and Arctic Monkeys.

--

MAX - "RUN RUN"

Riding Easy Records will release the latest volume of their Brown Acid compilation series, that tracks down great, obscure hard rock and heavy psych nuggets, on October 31. The Thirteenth Trip opens with "Run Run," a groovy, riffy 1970 single from Montreal rockers Max.

--

THE LATE ONES - "FEELING MYSELF"

Hawaiian group The Late Ones blend conscious reggae and hip hop and will release their debut album, The Fourth Quarter, on October 8. Get an early taste with the breezy "Feeling Myself" which tips its hat, just a little, to A Tribe Called Quest.

--

RUNNNER - "SNOWPLOW" (FT. SKULLCRUSHER)

LA singer/songwriter Noah Weinman released Always Repeating, his first album for Run for Cover, earlier this year, and now he's shared a new version of one of its songs, "Urgent Care," featuring frequent collaborator Skullcrusher. "I originally wrote this song as ‘Urgent Care’ which poked fun at my hypochondria a little bit and was a pretty solitary song," Noah says. "Helen and I played it as a duet a few times and I was struck by how new it felt - like this was a version from both perspectives in the song at the same time. So we decided to give it it's own recording."

--

KATE NV - "D D DON’T"

Russian artist Kate NV has shared this new track via the Adult Swim Singles series. "d d don't" is playfully eccentric.

--

JOYER - "I WAS WRONG"

New Jersey band Joyer make atmospheric, bummed-out indie rock that not too far removed from Sparklehorse and Songs:Ohia. Their new album Perfect Grey is out September 24 and you can sample the wares now via the lonesome "I Was Wrong."

--

PLUM - "PEOPLE OF THE SNOW"

Melbourne singer/songwriter Plum Green is gearing up to release a new album, Somnambulistic, on September 17 via Nefarious Industries. Plum describes "People of the Snow" as "Haunting twin melodies call to each other across the infinite plane of dreams, long lost parts of the beloved aching for eternal communion - a fiction of being lost and found."

--

