CHAD VANGAALEN - FULL MOON BUMMER

For Bandcamp Friday, Chad Van Gaalen released Full Moon Bummer which is an album of "basically all the stuff that didn’t really make sense" on World’s Most Stressed Out Gardener, he told Soft Sounds. These pleasingly low-fi songs don't feel like leftovers as much as a companion piece.

--

DOS SANTOS - "ALMA CÓSMICA"

Chicago-based alt-Latinx band Dos Santos will release their new album, City of Mirrors, on October 15 via International Anthem. With twangy guitar and wailing saz, "Alma Cósmica" has a mysterious desert road feel, but it also makes you want to dance.

--

LIZARD MUSIC - "THE MIXTAPE"

Lizard Music, who released three albums in the mid-'90s via World Domination Enterprises, are back with their first new music in over two decades -- Airzone will be out December 10 via Omnivore. (In the years in between, members have gone on to work with Wilco, Cat Power, Lana Del Rey, Brian Wilson and the Monkees, to name a few.) Made during lockdown, the album finds Lizard Music's melodic sensibilities and sense of humor still intact. Check out "The Mixtape."

--

VUDMURK (LIL UGLY MANE) - OBEDIENT FORM

Rapper Lil Ugly Mane also put out a black metal solo EP in 2013 (recorded in 2007) under the name Vudmurk, and now he revived the moniker for the first time since then to put out a new EP, Obedient Form. It's a six-song EP, presented as one 16-minute track, and it's genuinely good black metal, taken just as seriously as he takes his rap songs.

--

HOTLINE TNT - NINETEEN IN LOVE

Hotline TNT is a punky shoegaze band that's been stirring up buzz lately, and they've just released their new album Nineteen In Love, which features 11 new songs and the only way to stream it is with this 35-minute YouTube stream. (You can also buy it on CD but cassette and vinyl are sold out.) It's drenched in fuzz, but there are some great pop melodies underneath all the murk.

--

SAM MICKENS - GOLDEN LOVERS

Sam Mickens shared a new album, Golden Lovers, in honor of Bandcamp Friday. It features Greg Saunier of Deerhoof, Zac Pennington of Parenthetical Girls, Thor Harris, Jherek Bischoff, Jack Ladder, and more across nine tracks.

--

PORTRAYAL OF GUILT - "...WHERE THE SUFFERING NEVER ENDS"

Portrayal of Guilt have shared the second single off Chrsitfucker (get it on limited red splatter vinyl), and you can read more about it here.

--

ARCA - "BORN YESTERDAY" FT. SIA

Arca announced a new album, KICK ii, and shared the Sia-featuring first single, which we wrote more about here.

--

