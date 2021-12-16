So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

TACHYS (mem MEW) - "MAGENTA"

Tachys, the collaborative project of Mew vocalist Jonas Bjerre and Blue Foundation's Tobias Wilner, have shared their third single, "Magenta." It's a dark, murky song that sounds like it has a bit of a hip hop influence, and Jonas' voice is as unmistakable as ever.

--

TEAM DRESCH - "ST. IDES HEAVEN" (ELLIOTT SMITH COVER)

The latest entry in Kill Rock Stars' 30th anniversary cover series is queercore vets Team Dresch's scuffed up take on Elliott Smith's "St. Ides Heaven." "We decided to cover 'St. Ides Heaven' because it’s one of our favorite songs," they say. "The harmonies between Elliott and Rebecca Gates push and pull at your guts and the elegance of the melodies melt you into the musical void. We put our own Team sound to it, while trying to maintain the integrity of the original composition. The song was recorded by the awesome Adam Selzer in Portland, Oregon, mixed by longtime collaborator John Goodmanson’s divine ear, and not possible without Rob Jones [of Jealous Butcher Records and Kill Rock Stars] at the helm. 'St. Ides Heaven' is an absolutely beautiful song, we feel honored to have been asked to record it, and lucky as hell to be part of the celebration of Kill Rock Stars turning 30!"

--

DESTRUCTION - "DIABOLICAL"

German thrash legends Destruction (whose only original member is bassist/vocalist Schmier) have announced a new album, Diabolical, due April 8 via Napalm Records. It features recent single "State of Apathy" and the just-released title track, which is cut from the same whiplash-inducing '80s thrash cloth that Destruction helped invent.

--

FREDRIK SAROEA (DATAROCK) WITH BIT20 ENSEMBLE - "BERGHEIM"

Fredrik Saroea fronts tongue-in-cheek Norwegian electro group Datarock who are prone towards lyrics like "She's not that kind of a girl, booger!", but here he is all classed up, laying down some serious nylon string guitarwork with the BIT20 Ensemble. This single, "Berheim," will be out Friday.

--

MONSOON - "O BROTHER"

Athens, GA's Monsoon are prepping new album Ghost Party for a February 18 release and they've just shared a new single and video. "O Brother" is a charming slice of indie pop, full of bells, winsome vocals and a crunchy, anthemic chorus.

--

TIERRA WHACK - 'R&B?' EP

For a third straight week, Tierra Whack has graced us with a new EP. Following Rap? and Pop?, we now have R&B?, and she dives into the genre with her signature iconoclastic style, working with J Melodic and Kenete Simms on these three tracks.

--

LIFE'S QUESTION - 2021 PROMO

Chicago hardcore band Life's Question are gearing up to release their first full-length in 2022 via Triple B Records, and they've just put out a promo with three songs from the album. Read more about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.