9 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ONE-HIT WONDERS COVERS COMP w/ FUTURE TEENS, BIITCHSEAT, RAT TALLY, MACSEAL, VIAL, BIGGER BETTER SUN, RIVERBY, OLDSOUL, KITNER & MORE

Something Merry has just released a covers comp called One-Derful! which features a bunch of cool DIY indie-punk bands covering one-hit wonders, which benefits the Chris Atwood Foundation, a "charitable organization that creates recovery ready communities through free harm reduction and recovery support services, resources and education." It includes Rat Tally doing Wheatus' "Teenage Dirtbag," Macseal doing Modern English's "Melt With You," VIAL doing 4 Non Blondes' "What's Up," Future Teens doing fictional band The Oneders' "That Thing You Do," Biitchseat doing Sixpence None the Richer's "Kiss Me," Oldsoul doing Harvey Danger's "Flagpole Sitta," Kitner doing Semisonic's "Closing Time," and more.

--

DEERHOOF - DEVIL KIDS (LIVE ALBUM)

Earlier this month, Deerhoof had a livestream concert which was the first time the band had played together in two years. That's now been released as a live album, Devil Kids. "When my friends asked if playing with the band again was like riding a bike, I had to say no," said drummer Greg Saunier. "We changed over two years. We played looser and got along nicer."

--

SHAPE OF DESPAIR - "DISSOLUTION"

As mentioned, Finnish funeral doomers Shape of Despair are gearing up to release new album Return to the Void in February via Season of Mist, and here's new single "Dissolution," a nine-minute masterclass in toeing the line between ugliness and beauty.

--

SKATSUNE MIKU & TAPE GIRL - "PADORU PADORU"

Vocaloid ska-punk project Skatsune Miku and laptop ska artist Tape Girl have taken a 12 second scene the game Fate/Extra and turned it into a two-plus minute song, and if you like ska-punk and video game music, you should check this out.

--

JAYWALKER - II EP

Polish band Jaywalker approach melodic, anthemic emo with raw grit, and if that sounds like your kinda thing, don't miss out on their great new EP II.

--

KERNING & PERCEPTION: A SUNDAY DRIVE RECORDS SAMPLER

If you're into post-hardcore, emo, shoegaze, and various offshoots and combinations of those genres, you should definitely be paying attention to Houston label Sunday Drive Records. If you need to catch up, here's the label's 2021 sampler with 15 artists they released music from this year.

--

STUART BOGIE - CLARINET CONCERT FOR YOU, VOL. 4 (FT COLIN STETSON, ADAM SCHATZ, MORE)

Composer and multi-instrumentalist Stuart Bogie has released the fourth volume of his Clarinet Concert For You series which was recorded live at various times in May and June of 2020, and features Colin Stetson, Adam Schatz and more. "We hope this volume brings you a moment of peace. When we made this music, we thought of it as a daily offering and prayer to the world. On this winter solstice, when so much remains uncertain, we hope that once again this music can bring you what you need."

--

GRANDADDY - "BLINDNESS" (METRIC COVER)

"I’m a big Metric fan," says Grandaddy's Jason Lytle of Grandaddy's cover of Metric's "Blindness" from the upcoming Cover of Covers album being released for Under the Radar's 20th anniversary. "One time I drove from Bozeman to Salt Lake City (a 9hr. drive) to see them play live. I don’t even like going to shows. That says a lot. I chose 'Blindness' as it has been one of my favorite songs of theirs since I first heard it in 2009. I recorded and mixed it all in my garage, and enjoyed treading that line of trying to emulate some of the original sounds and 'feels' but also making it mine for a bit, and have a little fun."

--

EMA - "TRAILER TRASH" (MODEST MOUSE)

"This song reminds me of a person I used to be in love with," says EMO of this Modest Mouse cover, also from that upcoming Under the Radar album. We were teenage robo-buddies. We drove around on gravel roads, pulling over at abandoned barns and country cemeteries. We weren’t physical, except once when I started crying, gave them a kiss and then ran out of the car. Very dramatic. People used to say we were going to end up married and living like the 'trailer trash' couple in this song. It didn’t happen."

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.