7 New Songs Out Today

JOLIETTE - "CONTRALUZ"

Mexico City screamo band Joliette are back with their first new song since 2019's Luz Devora, "Contraluz," and it's a towering song that finds them nailing the heavy/beautiful divide expertly.

LEIKELI47 - "CHITTY BANG"

Back in 2020, Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47 released the new song "Zoom" and said a new album called Shape Up was on the way. Still no word on that album, but now she has put out another new single, "Chitty Bang," and it's an energized new song that has us excited to hopefully hear more soon.

AGE OF APOCALYPSE - "FURY"

Hardcore-infused alt-metal band Age of Apocalypse's debut full-length Grim Wisdom arrives 1/21 via Closed Casket Activities, and here's another heavy, howling single from it.

KENDRA MORRIS - "PENNY PINCHER"

Kendra Morris (who's collaborated with DJ Premier, 9th Wonder, MF Doom, Czarface, Ghostface Killah, Dave Sitek, and others) is releasing a new album, Nine Lives, on February 18 via Karma Chief Records, and you can hear the soulful, stripped-back lead single "Penny Pincher" now.

LOVE, BURNS (MEMS COMET GAIN, CRYSTAL STILTS) - "DEAR CLAIRE"

Love, Burns is a new Brooklyn band led by Phil Sutton of Comet Gain and Pale Lights, and the band also includes Kyle Forester (Crystal Stilts, Woods). Their debut album, It Should Have Been Tomorrow, was produced by Gary Olsen (Ladybug Transistor) and features appearances by Hewson Chen (Lake Ruth), Ben Phillipson (Comet Gain), Alicia Jeanine (Jeanines), and Laura Bridge (Harper Lee). First single "Dear Claire" is an organ-fueled slice of indiepop that recalls Felt and Lloyd Cole.

WIDOWSPEAK - "EVERYTHING IS SIMPLE"

Widowspeak will release their sixth album, The Jacket, on March 11 and here's the first single,/A>.

THE ERGS! - "ULTIMATE FALSETTO BOOK"

The Ergs!' new EP Time and the Season gets an official release this month via Dirtnap, and you can hear "Ultimate Falsetto Book" now. Read more here.

