7 New Songs Out Today

PALE SKETCHER (JUSTIN BROADRICK) - "I'M YOUR POSSESSION"

Pale Sketcher is one of the many projects of Justin Broadrick (Godflesh, Jesu, etc), and his album Golden Skin was written and recorded primarily between 2009-2013 and originally intended to be released on Aphex Twin's Rephlex Records before the label shuttered. Now, Justin unearthed and completed the album with plans to release it on September 23 via GIVE/TAKE, and he released first single "I'm Your Possession." It finds him churning out sputtering, melodic IDM that would fit very nicely next to Aphex Twin's material - a far cry from Jesu/Godflesh, but awesome in its own right.

--

NO AGE - "COMPACT FLASHES"

L.A. DIY noise punks No Age have shared another song from their upcoming album People Helping People. "Compact Flashes" starts with the most minimalist of motorik beats and gradually adds layer upon layer. This is not your typical No Age jammer.

--

JULIA SHAPIRO (CHASTITY BELT) - "DEATH (XIII)" (JENN CHAMPION REMIX)

Julia Shapiro of Chastity Belt, who will be on tour with Kurt Vile this fall, has shared a remix of "Death (XIII)" from her 2021 solo album Zorked by former Carissa's Weird member Jenn Champion. "I’ve always loved Julia’s voice and as soon as I heard her vocal line on this sludgey-metal-drone song, I knew I wanted to make it a vibey club song," says Jenn. "I started crafting a slow sexy beat that would fit with her style. It was important to me to keep the moodiness of the song but make it dance-y. I hope all the kids smoking outside the goth club rush back in to dance when they hear it play."

--

SHANNEN MOSER - "BEN"

The latest single from Shannen Moser's new album The Sun Still Seems to Move is the tender, folky "Ben," which Shannen says is their "favorite on the record and I really love playing it for people live."

--

MARTHA - "EVERY DAY THE HOPE GETS HARDER"

UK band Martha are releasing a new album, Please Don't Take Me Back, on October 28 via Dirtnap (US) and Specialist Subject (UK). The latest single is another hooky pop-punk jam, "Every Day the Hope Gets Harder."

--

SON LITTLE - "INSIDE OUT"

“It came to me very quickly and feels very natural,” says Son Little of this track that was inspired by RZA and Prince. “I looped up the piano and drums and then freestyled into this echo chamber effect and voila.” New album Like Neptune is out September 9.

--

THE CHURCH - "THE HYPNOGOGUE"

Australian psychedelic alt-rock greats The Church were on tour in the US this spring surrounding their appearance at Pasadena's Cruel World festival, and their set often included tantalizing new song "The Hypnogogue." That is now the band's first new single in five years, a nearly seven-minute epic with a dark, futuristic theme. "I don’t think this song has any predecessor in our history at all," frontman Steve Kilbey says.

--

