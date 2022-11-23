7 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

SUMMER WALKER - "SENSE DAT GOD GAVE YOU" (ft. SEXYY RED)

R&B star Summer Walker proves she's also a hard-edged rapper on "Sense Dat God Gave You," which comes with a video starring a visibly pregnant Summer Walker.

--

SUNNY WAR - "HIGHER" (ft. DAVID RAWLINGS)

Sunny War has shared a new taste of Anarchist Gospel, "Higher," a tender, sentimental Americana ballad with David Rawlings on guitar, Jack Lawrence of The Raconteurs/The Dead Weather on bass, John James Tourville of the Deslondes on pedal steel, Megan Britt Coleman on drums, and Jo Schornikow on mellotron.

--

SOUNDWALK COLLECTIVE WITH PATTI SMITH - "PERADAM" (BRIAN ENO REMIX)

The Soundwalk Collective and Patti Smith are releasing an album of remixes from their collaborative albums this Friday which features contributions from Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Laraaji, Lucrecia Dalt, Jim Jarmusch and more. The album opens with ambient remix of "Peradam" by Brian Eno.

--

BLOODCLOT - "UNHINGED"

Bloodclot, the band fronted by former Cro-Mags vocalist John Joseph, will release new EP Souls on December 16 via Upstate Records, and lead single "Unhinged" is a dose of relentless, pit-opening metallic hardcore.

--

JADA KINGDOM - "ONE LIFE"

Jamaican dancehall/R&B fusionist Jada Kingdom is back with the syrupy-smooth new single "One Life."

--

ROZI PLAIN - "HELP"

Rozi Plain's new album, PRIZE, is out January 13 via Memphis Industries, and she's just shared a new song from it. "I think 'Help' is my favourite song on the new album," Rozi says. "We turned it into what it became up in the snow in Glasgow with Gerard and Jamie.

--

ACID ARAB FEAT. WAEL ALKAK - "YA MAHLA"

Parisian group Acid Arab will release their third album, ٣ (Trois), on February 3 via Crammed Discs. They've just shared "Ya Mahla" from the album which finds them reuniting with Syrian singer Wael Alkak..

--

