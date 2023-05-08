7 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

JEN RAZAVI (THE BOMBPOPS) - "SAW IN HALF"

Jen Razavi of LA punks The Bombpops has released her debut solo single, produced by Will Yip, and it's an acoustic guitar-fueled, '90s-style pop rock anthem that shows off a much different side of Jen's music than The Bombpops.

--

BONNY DOON – “ON MY MIND”

Bonny Doon have shared another laid-back track from their upcoming album Let There Be Music. "I realized at some point that most of my thoughts, in one way or another, are just about people I know," says the band's Bobby Colombo. "Partners, crushes, family, friends active and friends estranged, people you barely know but who somehow manage to take up outsized psychic space, people no longer with us on this plane, etc. I don’t really know, but I would guess that’s true for most people. That’s what this song’s about." Let There Be Music is out June 16 via ANTI-.

--

WOMBO - "SLAB"

Louisville band Wombo are following up last year's Fairy Rust with the Slab EP that will be out June 9 via Fire Talk. “The lyrics were drawn up as soon as we wrote the song, while staring at the concrete walls in Joel’s basement," says the band's Cameron Lowe of the title track and its video. "The video imagines what would happen if we literally removed the basement wall and instead opened it to a stream of random scenes and ideas like a pharmacy, a replica of Sydney’s house and front porch, the imaginary bedroom, and a journal entry of Sydney’s about a dream she had.”

--

GABBY'S WORLD - "FABBY"

Gabby's World continues sharing a new song a month leading up to the release of her new album GABBY SWORD in December, and May's track is "Fabby," which adds a skittering drum machine to her gentle folk.

--

PETAL - "YOU REALLY LOVE ME"

Kiley Lotz is back with their first new music as Petal since 2018's Magic Gone. "You Really Love Me" has an anthemic '70s rock feel.

--

LLOYD COLE - "WARM BY THE FIRE"

Lloyd Cole will release his 12th solo album, On Pain, on June 23 via EarMUSIC. The record features his former Commotions bandmates Blair Cowan and Neil Clark, who co-wrote four of the songs on the album, and it was produced by Chris Merrick Hughes (Tears for Fears' Songs From the Big Chair). This is the album's new single.

--

GOUGE AWAY - "IDEALIZED"

Gouge Away have released their first new song in three years and announced a tour. Read more here.

--

