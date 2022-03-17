700 Bliss (Moor Mother & DJ Haram) announce debut album, share song ft. Lafawndah

700 Bliss, the collaborative project of Moor Mother and DJ Haram, released their debut EP Spa 700 in 2018 and the standalone track "Passionfruit" in 2021, and now they've announced their debut full-length album, Nothing to Declare, due May 27 via Hyperdub. Lead single "Totally Spies" is a dark, murky, experimental electronic song that fuses Moor Mother's unique rap/spoken word style with airy guest singing from Lafawndah. Other guests on the album include Orion Sun, Ase Manual, Palestinian producer Muqata'a, Special Interest vocalist Alli Logout, and writer M Téllez.

Listen to the new song and view the tracklist below...

Tracklist

1. Nothing To Declare

2. Totally Spies feat Lafawndah

3. Nightflame feat Orion Sun

4. Anthology

5. Discipline

6. Bless Grips

7. Easyjet

8. Candace Parker feat Muqata'a

9. No More Kings

10. Capitol feat Alli Logout

11. Sixteen

12. Spirit Airlines

13. Crown

14. More Victories feat M. Téllez

15. Seven

16. Lead Level 15 feat Ase Manual