Between our daily coverage and our Notable Releases and Bill’s Indie Basement columns, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each month with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that month.

Our August playlist includes songs by Black Thought (ft. Pusha T & Killer Mike), Conway the Machine, Armani Caesar, Jazmine Sullivan, Bon Iver, Sufjan Stevens, Jonsi (ft. Liz Fraser), The Notwist, Kelly Lee Owens, Burna Boy, Tunng, The Killers, Bright Eyes, Chris Stapleton, Angel Olsen, Alexis Marshall (Daughters), Thou + Emma Ruth Rundle, Deftones, Billy Nomates, Sweeping Promises, Leikeli47, Spirit Adrift, Pallbearer, Mr. Bungle, Napalm Death, Carcass, Necrot, and more.

Listen below and subscribe to the playlist at Spotify. The playlist will be updated with new songs each month, and archived playlists of past months are here.

71 songs we like from August 2020

Black Thought - Good Morning (ft. Pusha T & Killer Mike)

Conway the Machine - Fear of God (ft. Dej Loaf)

Armani Caesar - Simply Done (ft. Benny the Butcher, prod. DJ Premier)

Jazmine Sullivan - Lost One

Bon Iver - AUATC

Sufjan Stevens - Video Game

Jonsi - Cannibal (ft. Liz Fraser)

Drew Citron - Summertime

The Notwist - Ship

Ela Minus - el cielo no es de nadie

Kelly Lee Owens - Jeanette

Machinedrum - Kane Train (ft. Freddie Gibbs)

SG Lewis - Impact (ft. Robyn & Channel Tres)

Tkay Maidza - 24k

Burna Boy - Real Life (ft. Stormzy)

Tunng - A Million Colours

The Killers - My God (ft. Weyes Blood)

Bright Eyes - Stairwell Song

Samia - Triptych

Tomberlin - Wasted

Lydia Loveless - Wringer

Jeremy Ivey - Someone Else’s Problem

Arlo McKinley - Die Midwestern

Chris Stapleton - Starting Over

Tom Petty - There Goes Angela (Dream Away)

Angel Olsen - Waving, Smiling

Alexis Marshall (Daughters) - Nature In Three Movements

Thou & Emma Ruth Rundle - Ancestral Recall

Deftones - Ohms

Ho99o9 - Firefly Family (ft. Eyehategod’s Mike IX Williams)

No Joy - Dream Rats

Cavern - Grey

Bully - What I Wanted

Ganser - Lucky

Osees - If I Had My Way

Jim Bob - Kidstrike!

Sweeping Promises - An Appetite

Billy Nomates - Supermarket Sweep

High Contrast - Time is Hardcore ft Kae Tempest & Anita Blay

Leikeli47 - Zoom

Mulatto - In n Out (ft. City Girls)

Vic Mensa - No More Tear Drops

Boldy James - Maria

Black Noi$e - Mourning (ft. Earl Sweatshirt)

Mach-Hommy - Squeaky Hinge

Bartees Strange - Boomer

The Japanese House - Dionne (ft. Justin Vernon)

beabadoobee - Sorry

Chong the Nomad - Provider (ft. Ben Gibbard)

Robert Glasper - Better Than I Imagined (ft. H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)

Sylvan Esso - Rooftop Dancing

Tricky - I’m in the Doorway (ft. Oh Land)

Greentea Peng - Hu Man

Helena Deland - Someone New

Slow Pulp - Falling Apart

The Green Child - Low Desk: High Shelf

The Bats - Warwick

Night Shop - Waiting

Dent May - Bless Your Heart

Bonny Light Horseman - Buzzin’ Fly (Tim Buckley cover)

Lo Tom - Start Payin’

Spirit Adrift - Harmony of the Spheres

Pallbearer - Rite of Passage

Mr. Bungle - Raping Your Mind

Excide - Actualize

Napalm Death - Amoral

Carcass - The Living Dead at the Manchester Morgue

Necrot - Sinister Will

Respire - Tempest

Svalbard - Listen To Someone

Chamber - In Cleansing Fire