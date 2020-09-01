71 songs we like from August 2020
Between our daily coverage and our Notable Releases and Bill’s Indie Basement columns, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each month with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that month.
Our August playlist includes songs by Black Thought (ft. Pusha T & Killer Mike), Conway the Machine, Armani Caesar, Jazmine Sullivan, Bon Iver, Sufjan Stevens, Jonsi (ft. Liz Fraser), The Notwist, Kelly Lee Owens, Burna Boy, Tunng, The Killers, Bright Eyes, Chris Stapleton, Angel Olsen, Alexis Marshall (Daughters), Thou + Emma Ruth Rundle, Deftones, Billy Nomates, Sweeping Promises, Leikeli47, Spirit Adrift, Pallbearer, Mr. Bungle, Napalm Death, Carcass, Necrot, and more.
Listen below and subscribe to the playlist at Spotify. The playlist will be updated with new songs each month, and archived playlists of past months are here.
Black Thought - Good Morning (ft. Pusha T & Killer Mike)
Conway the Machine - Fear of God (ft. Dej Loaf)
Armani Caesar - Simply Done (ft. Benny the Butcher, prod. DJ Premier)
Jazmine Sullivan - Lost One
Bon Iver - AUATC
Sufjan Stevens - Video Game
Jonsi - Cannibal (ft. Liz Fraser)
Drew Citron - Summertime
The Notwist - Ship
Ela Minus - el cielo no es de nadie
Kelly Lee Owens - Jeanette
Machinedrum - Kane Train (ft. Freddie Gibbs)
SG Lewis - Impact (ft. Robyn & Channel Tres)
Tkay Maidza - 24k
Burna Boy - Real Life (ft. Stormzy)
Tunng - A Million Colours
The Killers - My God (ft. Weyes Blood)
Bright Eyes - Stairwell Song
Samia - Triptych
Tomberlin - Wasted
Lydia Loveless - Wringer
Jeremy Ivey - Someone Else’s Problem
Arlo McKinley - Die Midwestern
Chris Stapleton - Starting Over
Tom Petty - There Goes Angela (Dream Away)
Angel Olsen - Waving, Smiling
Alexis Marshall (Daughters) - Nature In Three Movements
Thou & Emma Ruth Rundle - Ancestral Recall
Deftones - Ohms
Ho99o9 - Firefly Family (ft. Eyehategod’s Mike IX Williams)
No Joy - Dream Rats
Cavern - Grey
Bully - What I Wanted
Ganser - Lucky
Osees - If I Had My Way
Jim Bob - Kidstrike!
Sweeping Promises - An Appetite
Billy Nomates - Supermarket Sweep
High Contrast - Time is Hardcore ft Kae Tempest & Anita Blay
Leikeli47 - Zoom
Mulatto - In n Out (ft. City Girls)
Vic Mensa - No More Tear Drops
Boldy James - Maria
Black Noi$e - Mourning (ft. Earl Sweatshirt)
Mach-Hommy - Squeaky Hinge
Bartees Strange - Boomer
The Japanese House - Dionne (ft. Justin Vernon)
beabadoobee - Sorry
Chong the Nomad - Provider (ft. Ben Gibbard)
Robert Glasper - Better Than I Imagined (ft. H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)
Sylvan Esso - Rooftop Dancing
Tricky - I’m in the Doorway (ft. Oh Land)
Greentea Peng - Hu Man
Helena Deland - Someone New
Slow Pulp - Falling Apart
The Green Child - Low Desk: High Shelf
The Bats - Warwick
Night Shop - Waiting
Dent May - Bless Your Heart
Bonny Light Horseman - Buzzin’ Fly (Tim Buckley cover)
Lo Tom - Start Payin’
Spirit Adrift - Harmony of the Spheres
Pallbearer - Rite of Passage
Mr. Bungle - Raping Your Mind
Excide - Actualize
Napalm Death - Amoral
Carcass - The Living Dead at the Manchester Morgue
Necrot - Sinister Will
Respire - Tempest
Svalbard - Listen To Someone
Chamber - In Cleansing Fire