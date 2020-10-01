Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Bill’s Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each month with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that month.

Our September 2020 playlist includes songs by Fleet Foxes, Sufjan Stevens, Deftones, Jonsi & Robyn, Adrianne Lenker, Sharon Van Etten, Amanda Shires & Jason Isbell, The Flaming Lips & Kacey Musgraves, Gorillaz & Robert Smith, SZA, Spillage Village, Saba, SAULT, Roisin Murphy, Tricky, Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou, Napalm Death, Bob Mould, Lydia Loveless & Laura Jane Grace, Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell, Rico Nasty, Conway the Machine, Yo La Tengo, Arab Strap, Carcass, and much more.

Listen below and subscribe to the playlist at Spotify. The playlist will be updated with new songs each month, and archived playlists of past months are here.

79 songs we like from September 2020

Adrianne Lenker - anything

Fleet Foxes - Can I Believe You?

Amanda Shires - The Problem (ft. Jason Isbell)

Sharon Van Etten - All Over Again

Kevin Morby - Don't Underestimate Midwest American Sun

Margo Price - Letting Me Down (Downer Version)

The Flaming Lips - God and the Policeman (ft. Kacey Musgraves)

Sufjan Stevens - Sugar

Jonsi - Salt Licorice ft. Robyn

BUMPER - You Can Get It!

SZA - Hit Different

beabadoobee - Worth It

La Femme - Paradigme

Gorillaz - Strange Timez (ft. Robert Smith)

Spillage Village - Baptize

Saba - Something In The Water (ft. Denzel Curry)

Brittany Howard - Goat Head (EarthGang Remix)

Actress - Walking Flames (ft. Sampha)

Roisin Murphy - Something More

SAULT - Fearless

Tricky - Chills Me to the Bone

HEALTH - CYBERPUNK 2.0.2.0.

Deftones - Radiant City

Nothing - Say Less

Pallbearer - The Quicksand of Existing

Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou - The Valley

Napalm Death - Zero Gravitas Chamber

War On Women - Wonderful Hell

Fuck The Facts - Pleine Noirceu

Soul Glo - (Quietly) Do the Right Thing

PUP - Rot

Bob Mould - Next Generation

JER - R/Edgelord

The Sonder Bombs - What Are Friends For?

Lo Tom - Suck It Up

Lydia Loveless - September (ft. Laura Jane Grace)

Bruce Springsteen - Letter To You

Joni Mitchell - House of the Rising Sun (1963)

Lande Hekt - Whiskey

The Cribs - I Don't Know Who I Am (ft. Lee Ranaldo)

Young Knives - Jenny Haniver

Stephen Malkmus - Juliefuckingette

Porridge Radio - 7 Seconds

Kiwi Jr - Undecided Voters

Osees - Said the Shovel

Mint Field - Contingencia

Freak Heat Waves - Let it Go

Goat Girl - Sad Cowboy

A Certain Ratio - Berlin

The Avalanches - Take Care In Your Dreaming ft. Denzel Curry, Tricky, Sampa The Great

Sampa The Great - Time's Up (Remix ft. Junglepussy)

Rico Nasty - Own It

Armani Caesar - Countdown

Conway the Machine - Spurs 3 (ft. Benny the Butcher & Westside Gunn)

Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin - Richard Pryor

Small Bills - Safehouse

Naked Roommate - Je Suis Le Bebe

Dlina Volny - Whatever Happens Next

Locate S,1 - Stay Away From Music

Jesse Kivel - Northside

Le Couleur - Un simple vol d’après-midi

Thibault - Drama

Sylvan Esso - Frequency

Tim Heidecker & Weyes Blood - Oh How We Drift Away

Hen Ogledd - Crimson Star

Matt Berry - Moonlight Flit

Cut Worms - Every Once in a While

Night Shop - In the Twilight Sun (ft. Waxahatchee)

Doves - Broken Eyes

Yo La Tengo - Bleeding

Eels - Who You Say You Are

Keaton Henson - Husk

Arab Strap - The Turning of Our Bones

Spirit Adrift - Astral Levitation

Tombs - Barren

Carcass - The Long and Winding Bier Road

Hjelvik - North Tsar

Wolfmanhattan Project - Summer Forever

Kelley Stoltz - The Quiet Ones