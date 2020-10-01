79 songs we like from September 2020
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Bill’s Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each month with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that month.
Our September 2020 playlist includes songs by Fleet Foxes, Sufjan Stevens, Deftones, Jonsi & Robyn, Adrianne Lenker, Sharon Van Etten, Amanda Shires & Jason Isbell, The Flaming Lips & Kacey Musgraves, Gorillaz & Robert Smith, SZA, Spillage Village, Saba, SAULT, Roisin Murphy, Tricky, Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou, Napalm Death, Bob Mould, Lydia Loveless & Laura Jane Grace, Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell, Rico Nasty, Conway the Machine, Yo La Tengo, Arab Strap, Carcass, and much more.
Listen below and subscribe to the playlist at Spotify. The playlist will be updated with new songs each month, and archived playlists of past months are here.
Adrianne Lenker - anything
Fleet Foxes - Can I Believe You?
Amanda Shires - The Problem (ft. Jason Isbell)
Sharon Van Etten - All Over Again
Kevin Morby - Don't Underestimate Midwest American Sun
Margo Price - Letting Me Down (Downer Version)
The Flaming Lips - God and the Policeman (ft. Kacey Musgraves)
Sufjan Stevens - Sugar
Jonsi - Salt Licorice ft. Robyn
BUMPER - You Can Get It!
SZA - Hit Different
beabadoobee - Worth It
La Femme - Paradigme
Gorillaz - Strange Timez (ft. Robert Smith)
Spillage Village - Baptize
Saba - Something In The Water (ft. Denzel Curry)
Brittany Howard - Goat Head (EarthGang Remix)
Actress - Walking Flames (ft. Sampha)
Roisin Murphy - Something More
SAULT - Fearless
Tricky - Chills Me to the Bone
HEALTH - CYBERPUNK 2.0.2.0.
Deftones - Radiant City
Nothing - Say Less
Pallbearer - The Quicksand of Existing
Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou - The Valley
Napalm Death - Zero Gravitas Chamber
War On Women - Wonderful Hell
Fuck The Facts - Pleine Noirceu
Soul Glo - (Quietly) Do the Right Thing
PUP - Rot
Bob Mould - Next Generation
JER - R/Edgelord
The Sonder Bombs - What Are Friends For?
Lo Tom - Suck It Up
Lydia Loveless - September (ft. Laura Jane Grace)
Bruce Springsteen - Letter To You
Joni Mitchell - House of the Rising Sun (1963)
Lande Hekt - Whiskey
The Cribs - I Don't Know Who I Am (ft. Lee Ranaldo)
Young Knives - Jenny Haniver
Stephen Malkmus - Juliefuckingette
Porridge Radio - 7 Seconds
Kiwi Jr - Undecided Voters
Osees - Said the Shovel
Mint Field - Contingencia
Freak Heat Waves - Let it Go
Goat Girl - Sad Cowboy
A Certain Ratio - Berlin
The Avalanches - Take Care In Your Dreaming ft. Denzel Curry, Tricky, Sampa The Great
Sampa The Great - Time's Up (Remix ft. Junglepussy)
Rico Nasty - Own It
Armani Caesar - Countdown
Conway the Machine - Spurs 3 (ft. Benny the Butcher & Westside Gunn)
Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin - Richard Pryor
Small Bills - Safehouse
Naked Roommate - Je Suis Le Bebe
Dlina Volny - Whatever Happens Next
Locate S,1 - Stay Away From Music
Jesse Kivel - Northside
Le Couleur - Un simple vol d’après-midi
Thibault - Drama
Sylvan Esso - Frequency
Tim Heidecker & Weyes Blood - Oh How We Drift Away
Hen Ogledd - Crimson Star
Matt Berry - Moonlight Flit
Cut Worms - Every Once in a While
Night Shop - In the Twilight Sun (ft. Waxahatchee)
Doves - Broken Eyes
Yo La Tengo - Bleeding
Eels - Who You Say You Are
Keaton Henson - Husk
Arab Strap - The Turning of Our Bones
Spirit Adrift - Astral Levitation
Tombs - Barren
Carcass - The Long and Winding Bier Road
Hjelvik - North Tsar
Wolfmanhattan Project - Summer Forever
Kelley Stoltz - The Quiet Ones