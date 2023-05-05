7Seconds announce DC & NYC shows with One Step Closer, Taking Meds, Gumm, Jivebomb

Reunited hardcore legends 7Seconds have announced a couple shows happening around their previously announced appearance at The Bouncing Souls' Stoked for the Summer show in Asbury Park, and both are with great lineups. One happens in DC at Black Cat on 7/21 with One Step Closer and Gumm, and the other is in Brooklyn on 7/23 at The Meadows with Taking Meds and Jivebomb. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

7Seconds have been in the midst of a reissue campaign via Trust Records, and they began playing reunion shows (with Sammy Siegler of Youth of Today, Rival Schools, and more on drums) last year. Read our review of their Riot Fest set. Also read about their classic 1984 album The Crew in our list of '80s punk albums that shaped the pop punk boom. Pick up the 7Seconds reissues here.