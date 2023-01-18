7Seconds reissue ‘Walk Together, Rock Together’ w/ book ft. Ian MacKaye, Walter Schreifels & more

Nevada hardcore legends 7Seconds are continuing their reissue campaign with Trust Records with a reissue of 1985's classic Walk Together, Rock Together. The album is getting a similar treatment to their recent The Crew reissue, coming with a gatefold 20-page full color book that continues the oral history of the band with commentary from Ian MacKaye (who produced the album), Pushead, Walter Schreifels (Gorilla Biscuits, Quicksand), Norman Brannon (Texas Is The Reason), Milo Aukerman (Descendents), Tony Hawk, Shepard Fairey, Christian Jacobs (Yo Gabba Gabba!), Fletcher Dragge (Pennywise), and more. The reissue includes a fully restored version of the album artwork, plus 20 brand new original cartoons by Brian Walsby. The recordings were remastered by Dave Gardner from the original tapes, and they worked closely with 7Seconds and Ian MacKaye for the process.

Some background on the album, via the book and press release:

“On the ’84 tour, we stayed at Dischord House and recorded with Ian and Don [Zientara],” the band’s frontman Kevin Seconds explains in the book that accompanies the LP. “We did everything in one little session. Everything was recorded and mixed in two nights and that was when Don’s studio, Inner Ear, was at his house. On the recording, you can hear at the beginning of ‘99 Red Balloons’, you can hear this little wind-up toy that belonged to one of his daughters; that was because her toys were all over the studio, spread out all over the place.” Bassist Steve Youth adds, “Kev and I were two dirt-poor kids from Reno, Nevada that finally had the opportunity to drive across America and play some shows. We had done some great shows down in L.A. and Phoenix and the Bay Area, but that was nothing compared to driving in a ’58 Volkswagen bus across and then finally ending up at the Dischord House. My brother and I were such huge Minor Threat fans and finally being able to record with Don and Ian was a dream for us. I was only 18 at the time. I was just a snotty-nosed kid!” The feeling was mutual as MacKaye is quoted as saying that “7 Seconds were a band that really spoke to me” as the band helped fill a void in the hardcore scene leading into the Revolution Summer.

Pre-order the vinyl HERE and check out the remastered title track below. The reissue officially comes out on February 3.

Tracklist

Side A

In Your Face

Spread

99 Red Balloons

Side B

Remains To Be Seen

Walk Together Rock Together

How Do You Think You’d Feel?

Strength

Regress No Way (Digital Only)

We’re Gonna Fight (Digital Only)