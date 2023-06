Orange County ska-core vets 8 Kalacas just kicked off a tour with psychobilly punks Raygun Cowboys in support of their 2022 LP Fronteras at Brick By Brick in San Diego on Tuesday (6/13). We caught that show, and pictures by Mathieu Bredeau are in this post. Scroll down for more pics and see all remaining dates on the tour poster below...

8 Kalacas 2023 tour loading...