8 New Holiday Songs Out This Week
The holidays are upon us, and whether you’re feeling festive or not, musicians are climbing aboard the tinsel bandwagon with new songs for the season. We offer to you a week’s worth of them, nestled in one place, like gifts under a tree.
OLD 97'S - "I DON'T KNOW WHAT CHRISTMAS IS (BUT CHRISTMASTIME IS HERE)"
The Old 97's co-wrote a song for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special with writer-director James Gunn and also appear in the special, singing such lines about Santa as, “He’s a master burglar / a pro at picking locks / if you don’t leave milk and cookies out / he will put dung in your socks.”
--
THE SO SO GLOS FEAT. SPIDER STACY OF THE POGUES - "THIS COULD BE CHRISTMAS"
NYC punks have teamed up with Pogues member Spider Stacy for this new holiday song. “We wrote this Christmas song during a time of isolation and total uncertainty,” frontman Alex Levine told Rolling Stone. “It illustrates the disconnect between holiday cheer and a darker reality.”
--
ALANIS MORISSETTE - "LITTLE DRUMMER BOY"
Alanis closes out the year with a traditional, twinkly take on a Christmas classic, "Little Drummer Boy."
--
GASPARD ROYANT X MAXWELL FARRINGTON & LE SUPERHOMARD - "XMAS & THE 3 WISE MEN"
Maxwell Farrington & Le Superhomard, who teamed up for last year's Scott Walker-esque album Once, have now joined forces with singer Gaspard Royant for this sweeping, rather groovy holiday song.
--
STEVE PERRY - "MAYBE THIS YEAR"
Former Journey frontman Steve Perry released a special edition of his holiday album The Season which comes with two new song, including this original composition.
--
THE LINDA LINDAS - "GROOVY XMAS" (LIVE ON KIMMEL)
The Linda Lindas stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform a very spirited version of their fun new holiday song, "Groovy Xmas."
--
CIARA - "BETTER THANGS (CHRISTMAS VERSION)"
Ciara has released a Christmas version of her song "Better Thangs," now with lyrics like "I been waiting up all night/Looking at the Christmas lights/Happy that it's Christmas time/Hope I get what I like."
--
SIDEMEN - "CHRISTMAS DRILLINGS" FT. JME
UK drill crew The Sidemen have teamed up with producer JME for this new holiday track and a snowy video.
--
Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs’ archive and our “Holiday Music” category.