8 New Songs Out Today

MOLLY BURCH – “EMOTION” (FEAT. WILD NOTHING)

Molly Burch's previous records had a distinctly twangy vibe to them that had her compared to Patsy Cline and other '60s country singers. But starting with last year's cover of Ariana Grande's "Needy," she's been heading in poppier directions. New single "Emotion," which she co-wrote and recorded with Wild Nothing's Jack Tatum, takes her into disco territory with popping bass and sultry vocals. "For me, the theme of the song is about feeling a spectrum of emotions, embracing that sensitivity, and using it as fuel to create something positive," says Molly. "'Emotion' is a celebration of being alive."

MADLIB & FOUR TET - "HOPPROCK"

Madlib and Four Tet have shared another taste of their upcoming collaborative album Sound Ancestors, and this one's a little more in-your-face than the chill, soulful "Road of the Lonely Ones."

CIENFUEGOS / DE CARNE E FLOR SPLIT

Screamo bands Cienfuegos (Chile) and De Carne e Flor (Brazil) contribute two songs each to a new split out today on No Funeral. Cienfuegos' songs lean on the more experimental side, while De Carne e Flor are more soaring and pummeling (the label compares them to Daitro, Boneflower, and Respire, which feels very appropriate).

CASSANDRA JENKINS - "MICHELANGELO"

NYC singer/songwriter Cassandra Jenkins will release her sophomore album An Overview on Phenomenal Nature in February via Ba Da Bing, and you can read more about lead single "Michelangelo" here.

HERE LIES MAN - "COLLECTOR OF VANITIES"

Afrobeat-infused heavy psych band Here Lies Man have a new single off their upcoming fourth album Ritual Divination. You can read more about it (and read about the music that influenced the album) here.

LORETTA LYNN - "COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER RECITATION"

Country legend Loretta Lynn has announced new album, Still Woman Enough, which will be out March 16 via Legacy. It's her 50th studio album (not counting the albums she made with Conway Twitty) and this one is a celebration of women in country music, featuring duets with Margo Price, Tanya Tucker, and Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood on the album's title track. It also features this new version of her signature hit.

JIM KELLER - "MISTAKES"

Jim Keller co-founded new wave group Tommy Tutone and co-wrote their 1981 hit, "867-5309/Jenny," and has spent the last 25 years as Philip Glass' manager. He still makes his own music, though, and will release new solo album, By No Means, on February 12 which was produced by Mitchell Froom and features Los Lobos' David Hidalgo.

OPEN MIKE EAGLE - "FOR DOOM"

Tributes from his fellow artists to MF DOOM have been pouring in since the sad news of his death broken on New Year's Eve. Open Mike Eagle has now shared a tribute of his own, a freestyle that he delivers over a beat from Detroit emcee and producer Illingsworth.

