8 New Songs Out Today

CLOAKROOM - "LOST MEANING"

Indiana shoegazers Cloakroom have shared the second single off their upcoming concept album Dissolution Wave, and after going in a lighter, dreamier direction on lead single "A Force At Play," this one brings back the sludge.

--

KEVIN MORBY - "I HEAR YOU CALLING" (BILL FAY COVER)

Kevin Morby has shared his cover of Billy Fay's "I Hear You Calling" from his upcoming split 7" with Steve Gunn. "Bill Fay exists as a secret handshake amongst us musicians," says Morby. "Those of us familiar with his body of work are obsessed with it. When I first heard him, years ago, I felt as if I was rediscovering something I had lost and had long been looking for. It’s an honour to be able to cover one of my favourite songs of his."

--

IDLES - “WHEN THE LIGHTS COME ON” (VIDEO)

Idles have shared the video for "When the Lights Come On" from the recently released Crawler. The video was directed by the band's Lee Kiernan and written by frontman Joe Talbot, and they call it "a poem of light and sound exploring the cold light of day." That's Heavy Lungs drummer George Garratt doing the freaky dancing.

--

THE RUMJACKS - "BLOODSOAKED IN CHORUS"

Australian Celtic punks The Rumjacks, who are touring with Dropkick Murphys in 2022, are releasing a new EP called Brass For Gold on February 11, and new single "Blood Soaked In Chorus" finds them putting an anthemic, Celtic punk spin on ska, and the results are very fun.

--

DOMINIC ANGELELLA - "BABY SEES THE BIG SHIP" / "DIAMOND HANDS"

Dominc Angelella is currently opening mewithoutYou's Brother, Sister tour (and playing bass with them), and now he put out a new two-song single (at least one of which he's been playing on the tour). The songs kinda have a Built to Spill-ish classic indie vibe, and Dominic does it well.

--

TOM FREUND - “DISNEY’S AMERICA” (GRAHAM PARKER COVER)

Singer-songwriter Tom Freund will release new album The Year I Spent in Space next year and from it he's just shared a cover of Graham Parker's 1995 song "Disney's America." “To me the song asks, “Where did America go wrong? … It’s a song for a lost Virginia and nation, one consumed with money, brands and division," says Freund.

--

ANIMAL COLLECTIVE - "WALKER"

Animal Collective have shared another song off their upcoming album Time Skiffs (pre-order on translucent ruby double vinyl). “Mostly ‘Walker’ is a tribute to Scott Walker who passed away around the time I began writing the song,” Panda Bear (Noah Lennox) told Apple Music's Zane Lowe. “Scott’s music has meant a lot to me and he’ll always be a big inspiration. But there’s also a kind of exhaustion and resignation to the singer of ‘Walker’ that belies a darker layer.”

--

