8 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

IN FLAMES - "MEET YOUR MAKER"

Swedish melodeath vets In Flames have shared the latest taste of Foregone, which finds both their harsh/heavy side and catchy/melodic side in fine form. Pick up the album on limited white vinyl.

--

ELUVIUM - "VIBRATION CONSENSUS REALITY (FOR SPECTRAL MULTIBAND RESONATOR)" & "SCATTERBRAINS"

Ambient veteran Eluvium has shared two new blissful, gorgeous new tracks from his upcoming album (Whirring Marvels In) Consensus Reality, the eight-minute "Vibration Consensus Reality (for Spectral Multiband Resonator)" and the three-minute "Scatterbrains."

--

GRADUATION SPEECH - "BURN ETERNAL"

Punk singer/songwriter Graduation Speech (aka Kevin Day of Aspiga) has shared new single "Burn Eternal," a song that kinda recalls the more tender moments of Jawbreaker.

--

ED ASKEW - "LITTLE SONG ONE"

55 years on from his classic debut album, New York singer/songwriter Ed Askew remains prolific, and he's just shared this lovely, mostly-instrumental "Little Song One."

--

B. COOL-AID (PINK SIIFU & AHWLEE) - "CNT GO BACK (TELL ME)"

B. Cool-Aid, the duo of underground rapper Pink Siifu and producer Ahwlee, have announced a new album, Leather Blvd, and you can read more about this new single here.

--

THE TUBS (EX-JOANNA GRUESOME) - "WRETCHED LIE"

The Tubs, featuring most of Joanna Gruesome, release their fantastic debut album next week and ahead of that have shared one more early taste. Singer Owen Williams says "Wretched Lie" is “about meeting yourself in a mysterious setting and telling yourself a lie,” set to massive earworm hooks and melodies.

--

TECHNOLOGY + TEAMWORK - "BIG BLUE"

Technology + Teamwork, aka the duo of Sarah Jones (Hot Chip, Harry Styles) and Anthony Silvester, will release their debut album We Used to Be Friends on March 17 via Good Way Records. Here's strutting new single "Big Blue." Says Anthony, "A lot of "Big Blue" was us resampling ourselves. We also worked with our friend Charlie (March), who helped us structure it into a song, and then when we mixed it with our friend Aaron (Cupples), we resampled other parts and built it up like that some more. Sarah was really keen on developing a break in it, and we used delays on one of our sampled bits to make sounds like alligators croaking for the break. For the chorus I wanted to sound a bit like 'Warm Leatherette' by Daniel Miller, and have this very stern quality in the voice."

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.