8 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

WICCA PHASE SPRINGS ETERNAL - "IT'S GETTING DARK"

Wicca Phase Springs Eternal--aka former Tigers Jaw member and Gothboiclique co-founder Adam McIlwee--has shared the second taste of his upcoming self-titled LP for Run For Cover, and this one's a somber, earthy folk song.

--

YUNÈ PINKU - "HEARTBEAT"

yunè pinku's new EP BABYLON IX is out this Friday, and ahead of its release she's shared one final single, hypnotic electro track "Heartbeat."

--

RECOIL - OUT FOR BLOOD EP

UK metallic hardcore band Recoil dropped this new three-song EP via The Coming Strife, and it's just one rager after the next.

--

JOHANNA SAMUELS - "HOLY MOTHERS" FT. MADISON CUNNINGHAM

"I wrote this song after a very vulnerable conversation I had with my friend Madison [Cunningham]," Johanna Samuels says of "Holy Mothers," a new piano ballad off her upcoming album Bystander. "I was very heartbroken, shell shocked and feeling like there was no safe place for me to be authentic–I apologized for everything I did. The conversation ended up opening up a new avenue of questions for me to ask myself: ‘What kind of love do I want to give out and what kind do I want to receive? How do my feminine instincts to make unconditionally loving spaces for men perpetuate their inability to act with accountability?’ Madi ended up singing with me on the track and it’s now my favorite on the record."

--

BERNICE - "SECOND JUDY"

Toronto's Bernice will release their fourth LP, Cruisin', this Friday via Telephone Explosion and here's an early taste. "Second Judy is the sun," says bandleader Robin Dann. "Your favourite pocket. Your energetic forcefield. True love. Glimpses of joy. A lot of people think they've found Judy, but it doesn't turn out to be her. Second Judy comes along and breathes with you, realigns your whole system, easy breezy."

--

THE CLIENTELE

For their first album in six years, The Clientele are expanding their sound to include elements of electronic music, post-bop jazz and classical. I Am Not There Anymore is out July 28 via Merge and this is the first single.

--

JULIE BYRNE - "SUMMER GLASS"

Julie Byrne announced her first album in six years, The Greater Wings, and shared the lead single, which you can read more about here.

--

ENTRY - "EXIT INTERVIEW"

Entry--the LA hardcore band fronted by Sara G with Touché Amoré's Clayton Stevens on guitar--have announced a new EP and you can read about the title track here.

--

