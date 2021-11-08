808 State’s Andrew Barker, RIP

Andrew Barker, who was a member of pioneering Manchester electronic group 808 State, has died. He was 53. "Its with a heavy heart to inform you of the passing of Andrew Barker," wrote 808 State on its socials. "His family and friends asks that people respect their privacy at this time but remember him for the joy he brought through his personality and music. You’ll be sadly missed.” The group also shared the official statement from Barker's family:

After a happy life Andrew Barker experienced a short period of illness and passed away in his hometown of Manchester yesterday, Saturday 6th November. His family and friends asks that people respect their privacy at this time but remember him for the joy he brought through his personality and music. You’ll be sadly missed.

808 State formed in 1987 and Barker joined in 1989, following the departure of Gerald Simpson, and was the other constant member of the group other than founder Graham Massey. Over the years, 808 State collaborated with Bjork, New Order, Bernard Sumner, Manic Street Preachers' James Dean Bradfield, and more, and had four Top 10 UK singles and 1990's ex:cel went to #4 in the UK albums chart.

Rest easy, Andy. Read tributes from fellow artists below.