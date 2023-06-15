’80s cult band The Embarrassment get new documentary, screening this summer

Wichita, Kansas band The Embarrassment made "blister pop," an appealingly jangly blend of punk and new wave, for a short run in the late-'70s and early-'80s, putting them in league with The Feelies and Orange Juice. They never made it big but are fondly remembered and have gained a cult status over the last 40 years. Their story has new been told in a new documentary by Daniel Fetherston and Danny Szlauderbach titled We Were Famous, You Don’t Remember: The Embarrassment. Here's the synopsis:

Surrounded by wheat fields, cowboys, and cars, four bespectacled misfits in Kansas — Bill Goffrier, Brent Giessmann, John Nichols, and Ron Klaus — grabbed instruments and blasted out “a ravenous strain of rock ‘n’ roll” as tuneful, brainy, and enthralling as anything coming from the coasts. They worshipped the Stooges and witnessed the Sex Pistols bring punk to the Great Plains, igniting within them an uncontrolled prairie fire to do-it-themselves. As the Embarrassment, they threw a house-wrecking party and invited “a thousand loving friends” into their secret world of “weirdo new wave freaks” in Wichita and beyond. They played Chicago, D.C., and New York, drawing the attention of influential figures like Allen Ginsberg, John Cale, and Jonathan Demme — but their independence and refusal to sell out sparked tension within the group and kept mainstream success at bay. Through original interviews, restored concert footage, and appearances by fans including Evan Dando, Freedy Johnston, Grant Hart, and Thomas Frank, this documentary shows how the Embarrassment rose out of nowhere to become a post-punk legend that's almost been forgotten — until now.

You can watch the trailer for the documentary and listen to some of their music below.

We Were Famous, You Don’t Remember will be shown at select screenings this summer, including NYC's Nitehawk Prospect Park on July 26 as part of the BrookynVegan-presented Music Driven series. There will be a post-screening Q&A featuring drummer Woody Giessmann and the directors. Tickets will be on sale soon.

There are also screenings this summer in Lawrence (KS), Kansas City, Chicago, Athens (GA), Los Angeles and Wichita, and all dates are below.

SUMMER 2023 SCREENINGS:

June 30 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall (followed by reunion concert!)

July 9 - Chicago, IL - The Hideout (w/ director Q&A & solo set by Bill Goffrier)

July 12 - Kansas City, MO - Stray Cat Film Center

July 26 - Brooklyn, NY - NiteHawk (w/ director Q&A with Woody Giesmann)

July 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Brain Dead Studios (w/ director Q&A with Will McRobb, co-creator of The Adventures of Pete & Pete)

Aug 8 - Athens, GA - Flicker Theatre & Bar (free screening)

Aug 17-19 - Wichita, KS - Tallgrass Film Center