81 songs we like from October 2020

Our September 2020 playlist

Our September 2020 playlist includes songs by Kurt Vile, Busta Rhymes & Kendrick Lamar, Julien Baker, Adrianne Lenker, Tierra Whack, Pinkshift, Stevie Nicks, Roisin Murphy, Deftones, Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou, Sleaford Mods, The Antlers, Bright Eyes, Benny the Butcher, Westside Gunn, Carcass, Loma, Jane Weaver, Martha Skye Murphy, Bill Callahan & Bonnie Prince BIlly, War on Women, Besnard Lakes, Lana Del Rey, Kevin Morby, Ras I, Vivien Goldman, Chastity, and much more.

Listen below

Adrianne Lenker - Two Reverse

Kurt Vile - Dandelions

Julien Baker - Faith Healer

Loma - Given a Sign

Jane Weaver - The Revolution of Supervisions

Tierra Whack - Dora

Jaz Elise - Fresh & Clean (Remix ft. Govana)

Busta Rhymes - Look Over Your Shoulder (ft. Kendrick Lamar)

Westside Gunn - All Praises (ft. Boldy James & Jadakiss)

Bartees Strange - Mossblerd

Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou - Killing Floor

Deftones - Knife Prty (Purity Ring remix)

HEALTH x 100 gecs - Power Fantasy

Laura Jane Grace - Hanging Tree

Pinkshift - Rainwalk

Employed To Serve - Party's Over

METZ - No Ceiling

Helena Deland - Dog

Martha Skye Murphy - Self Tape

Stevie Nicks - Show Them The Way

Roisin Murphy - Shellfish Mademoiselle

Ela Minus - dominique

Ras I - Kingman Ting

Junglepussy - Main Attraction

Bill Callahan & Bonnie Prince Billy - Wish You Were Gay ft Sean O'Hagan

CHAI - Donuts Mind If I Do

The Antlers - Wheels Roll Home

Bright Eyes - Miracle of Life

Blunt Razors - Amber Waves

Chastity - Drain the Bloodbath

Lakeyah - Big FlexHer

Benny the Butcher - Timeless (ft. Lil Wayne and Big Sean)

Chronixx - Another Youth

Helado Negro - Lotta Love

Marika Hackman - Between the Bars

Sun June - Karen O

Vivien Goldman - I Have a Voice (Toby & Youth Bristol Bass Dub)

Open Mike Eagle - Death Parade

Burna Boy - 20 10 20

Mike Park & Catbite - You Feel Like You're In Quicksand

Bad Operation - Perilous

War On Women - Aqua Tofana

Descendents - Hindsight 2020

Sincere Engineer - Trust Me

Blood From The Soul - Calcified Youth instead of the other one

Ilsa - Poor Devil

Carcass - Slaughtered In Soho

Guided by Voices - Mr Child

Besnard Lakes - Raindrops

Death Valley Girls - I'd Rather Be Dreaming

Lana Del Rey - Let Me Love You Like A Woman

Erika de Casier - No Butterflies, No Nothing

Quarter-Life Crisis - Postcard from Spain

Sarah Mary Chadwick - Every Loser Needs a Mother

Patrick Watson - Lost With You

Black Thought - Quiet Trip (ft. Portugal. The Man & The Last Artful, Dodgr)

Freddie Gibbs - 4 Thangs (ft. Big Sean)

Pa Salieu - Block Boy

WizKid - Longtime (ft. Skepta)

Khruangbin - Summer Madness

Andy Bell - Cherry Cola

Kevin Morby - Brother, Sister

Kate Teague - Play for Time

Portrayal of Guilt - It's Already Over

Anti-Flag - No Allegiance To A Flag

JER - Breaking News! Local Punk Doubts Existence of Systemic Racism

Sleaford Mods - Mork and Mindy ft Billy Nomates

Viagra Boys - Ain't Nice

Record Setter - An Explanation

Dead Famous People - Looking at Girls

Latitude - Thursday is the New Sunday

The Goalie's Anxiety at the Penalty Kick - We Love You So Much

Cut Worms - Castle in the Clouds

The Green Child - Double Lines

Virginia Wing - I'm Holding Out for Something

Zoos of Berlin - Children Cycle

Maggie Gently - Where My Time Went

Indigo Sparke - Baby

Working Mens Club - Valleys

Molchat Dolma - Discoteque

Jorge Elbrecht - Perish