81 songs we like from October 2020
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each month with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that month.
Our September 2020 playlist includes songs by Kurt Vile, Busta Rhymes & Kendrick Lamar, Julien Baker, Adrianne Lenker, Tierra Whack, Pinkshift, Stevie Nicks, Roisin Murphy, Deftones, Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou, Sleaford Mods, The Antlers, Bright Eyes, Benny the Butcher, Westside Gunn, Carcass, Loma, Jane Weaver, Martha Skye Murphy, Bill Callahan & Bonnie Prince BIlly, War on Women, Besnard Lakes, Lana Del Rey, Kevin Morby, Ras I, Vivien Goldman, Chastity, and much more.
Listen below and subscribe to the playlist at Spotify. Archived playlists of past months are here.
Adrianne Lenker - Two Reverse
Kurt Vile - Dandelions
Julien Baker - Faith Healer
Loma - Given a Sign
Jane Weaver - The Revolution of Supervisions
Tierra Whack - Dora
Jaz Elise - Fresh & Clean (Remix ft. Govana)
Busta Rhymes - Look Over Your Shoulder (ft. Kendrick Lamar)
Westside Gunn - All Praises (ft. Boldy James & Jadakiss)
Bartees Strange - Mossblerd
Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou - Killing Floor
Deftones - Knife Prty (Purity Ring remix)
HEALTH x 100 gecs - Power Fantasy
Laura Jane Grace - Hanging Tree
Pinkshift - Rainwalk
Employed To Serve - Party's Over
METZ - No Ceiling
Helena Deland - Dog
Martha Skye Murphy - Self Tape
Stevie Nicks - Show Them The Way
Roisin Murphy - Shellfish Mademoiselle
Ela Minus - dominique
Ras I - Kingman Ting
Junglepussy - Main Attraction
Bill Callahan & Bonnie Prince Billy - Wish You Were Gay ft Sean O'Hagan
CHAI - Donuts Mind If I Do
The Antlers - Wheels Roll Home
Bright Eyes - Miracle of Life
Blunt Razors - Amber Waves
Chastity - Drain the Bloodbath
Lakeyah - Big FlexHer
Benny the Butcher - Timeless (ft. Lil Wayne and Big Sean)
Chronixx - Another Youth
Helado Negro - Lotta Love
Marika Hackman - Between the Bars
Sun June - Karen O
Vivien Goldman - I Have a Voice (Toby & Youth Bristol Bass Dub)
Open Mike Eagle - Death Parade
Burna Boy - 20 10 20
Mike Park & Catbite - You Feel Like You're In Quicksand
Bad Operation - Perilous
War On Women - Aqua Tofana
Descendents - Hindsight 2020
Sincere Engineer - Trust Me
Blood From The Soul - Calcified Youth instead of the other one
Ilsa - Poor Devil
Carcass - Slaughtered In Soho
Guided by Voices - Mr Child
Besnard Lakes - Raindrops
Death Valley Girls - I'd Rather Be Dreaming
Lana Del Rey - Let Me Love You Like A Woman
Erika de Casier - No Butterflies, No Nothing
Quarter-Life Crisis - Postcard from Spain
Sarah Mary Chadwick - Every Loser Needs a Mother
Patrick Watson - Lost With You
Black Thought - Quiet Trip (ft. Portugal. The Man & The Last Artful, Dodgr)
Freddie Gibbs - 4 Thangs (ft. Big Sean)
Pa Salieu - Block Boy
WizKid - Longtime (ft. Skepta)
Khruangbin - Summer Madness
Andy Bell - Cherry Cola
Kevin Morby - Brother, Sister
Kate Teague - Play for Time
Portrayal of Guilt - It's Already Over
Anti-Flag - No Allegiance To A Flag
JER - Breaking News! Local Punk Doubts Existence of Systemic Racism
Sleaford Mods - Mork and Mindy ft Billy Nomates
Viagra Boys - Ain't Nice
Record Setter - An Explanation
Dead Famous People - Looking at Girls
Latitude - Thursday is the New Sunday
The Goalie's Anxiety at the Penalty Kick - We Love You So Much
Cut Worms - Castle in the Clouds
The Green Child - Double Lines
Virginia Wing - I'm Holding Out for Something
Zoos of Berlin - Children Cycle
Maggie Gently - Where My Time Went
Indigo Sparke - Baby
Working Mens Club - Valleys
Molchat Dolma - Discoteque
Jorge Elbrecht - Perish