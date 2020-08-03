84 songs we like from July 2020
Between our daily coverage and our Notable Releases and Bill’s Indie Basement columns, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each month with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that month.
Our July playlist includes songs by Sufjan Stevens, Angel Olsen, Jason Molina, John K Samson (The Weakerthans), Matt Berninger (The National), My Morning Jacket, Touche Amore, Crack Cloud, Fontaines DC, Protomartyr, Fuzz (Ty Segall), Pallbearer, Napalm Death, Jarvis Cocker, Lomelda, The Notwist, The Beths, The Radio Dept, Earl Sweatshirt, Open Mike Eagle, Joey Bada$$, Pop Smoke, Flo Milli, Future Islands, Wye Oak, Mastodon, and more.
Listen below and subscribe to the playlist at Spotify. The playlist will be updated with new songs each month, and archived playlists of past months are here.
We also like these four songs that aren't on Spotify:
Sufjan Stevens - America
Angel Olsen - Whole New Mess
Jason Molina - The Mission's End
John K Samson - Fantasy Baseball at the End of the World
Matt Berninger - Distant Axis
Cut Worms - Sold My Soul
My Morning Jacket - Spinning My Wheels
Young Jesus - (un)knowing
Bartees Strange - Mustang
Touche Amore - Limelight (ft. Manchester Orchestra's Andy Hull)
Vein - 20 seconds : 20 hours
Full of Hell & HEALTH - FULL OF HEALTH
Liturgy & LEYA - Antigone
Crack Cloud - Something's Gotta Give
Fontaines DC - I Was Not Born
Protomartyr - June 21
Fuzz - Returning
Pallbearer - Forgotten Days
Napalm Death - Backlash Just Because
Svalbard - Open Wound
A.A. Williams - Fearless (ft. Cult of Luna's Johannes Persson)
In Parallel - Leave It With the Ghost
Inter Arma - The Girl Who Lives On Heaven Hill (Husker Du Cover)
SASAMI - Toxicity (System Of A Down Cover)
Fruit Bats - Today (The Smashing Pumpkins cover)
The Beths - You Are a Beam of Light
Lomelda - Wonder
Slow Pulp - Idaho
Porridge Radio & Lala Lala - Good For You
Fear of Men - Into Strangeness
Winter - Endless Space
The Notwist - Ship
The Radio Dept - Could You Be the One
Onyx Collective - Baby
Earl Sweatshirt - Ghost (ft. Navy Blue)
Nubya Garcia - Source
Kingdom - No More Same (ft. LUVK)
Cut Copy - Cold Water (Lindstrom/Priz Thomas Remix)
International Teachers of Pop - Femenenergy
Annie - The Bomb
Michael Kiwanuka - Final Days (Bonobo Remix)
Open Mike Eagle - Neighborhood Protection Spell (Lana Del Biden Nem)
Joey Bada$$ - No Explanation (ft. Pusha T)
Pop Smoke - 44 BullDog
Flo Milli - Pockets Bigger
Koffee - Pressure
Roisin Murphy - Something More
Steve Arrington - Keep Dreamin'
Liv.e - I Been Livin
The Lees of Memory - Lonely Everywhere
Holy Wave - Schmetterling
Peel Dream Magazine - Dialectrics
Wax Chattels - No Ties
Lightning Bug - The Onely Ones
Lightning Dust - Material Life
Dougie Poole - Los Angeles
Matt Berry - Something in My Eye
The Rolling Stones - Scarlet (ft. Jimmy Page)
Dent May - Sea Salt & Caramel
Doves - Prisoners
Taylor Swift - exile (ft. Bon Iver)
Wye Oak - AEIOU
Future Islands - For Sure
beabadoobee - Care
Gladie - Is That Why You're Here
Gerard Way - Here Comes the End
Teenage Halloween - Stationary
Osees - Dreary Nonsense
Glorious - I Don't Wanna Be Me (Type O Negative Cover)
Sharptooth - 153
Unreal City - War Behind Bars
Undeath - Lesions Of A Different Kind (ft. The Black Dahlia Murder's Trevor Strnad)
Mastodon - Fallen Torches (ft. Neurosis' Scott Kelly)
Travis Barker - Forever (ft. Run The Jewels)
Westside Gunn - Lil Cease (ft. Armani Caesar)
Mr. Muthafuckin' eXquire - Black Mirror (prod. Madlib)
Ela Minus - megapunk
John Foxx & The Maths - Howl
JARV IS - Sometimes I Am Pharaoh
IDLES - A Hymn
Moor Mother & billy woods - Furies
June of 44 - ReRecorded Syntax
Astrel K - You Could If You Can
Kelley Stoltz - Driving Myself Crazy