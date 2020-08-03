Between our daily coverage and our Notable Releases and Bill’s Indie Basement columns, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each month with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that month.

Our July playlist includes songs by Sufjan Stevens, Angel Olsen, Jason Molina, John K Samson (The Weakerthans), Matt Berninger (The National), My Morning Jacket, Touche Amore, Crack Cloud, Fontaines DC, Protomartyr, Fuzz (Ty Segall), Pallbearer, Napalm Death, Jarvis Cocker, Lomelda, The Notwist, The Beths, The Radio Dept, Earl Sweatshirt, Open Mike Eagle, Joey Bada$$, Pop Smoke, Flo Milli, Future Islands, Wye Oak, Mastodon, and more.

Listen below and subscribe to the playlist at Spotify. The playlist will be updated with new songs each month, and archived playlists of past months are here.

We also like these four songs that aren't on Spotify:

84 songs we like from July 2020

Sufjan Stevens - America

Angel Olsen - Whole New Mess

Jason Molina - The Mission's End

John K Samson - Fantasy Baseball at the End of the World

Matt Berninger - Distant Axis

Cut Worms - Sold My Soul

My Morning Jacket - Spinning My Wheels

Young Jesus - (un)knowing

Bartees Strange - Mustang

Touche Amore - Limelight (ft. Manchester Orchestra's Andy Hull)

Vein - 20 seconds : 20 hours

Full of Hell & HEALTH - FULL OF HEALTH

Liturgy & LEYA - Antigone

Crack Cloud - Something's Gotta Give

Fontaines DC - I Was Not Born

Protomartyr - June 21

Fuzz - Returning

Pallbearer - Forgotten Days

Napalm Death - Backlash Just Because

Svalbard - Open Wound

A.A. Williams - Fearless (ft. Cult of Luna's Johannes Persson)

In Parallel - Leave It With the Ghost

Inter Arma - The Girl Who Lives On Heaven Hill (Husker Du Cover)

SASAMI - Toxicity (System Of A Down Cover)

Fruit Bats - Today (The Smashing Pumpkins cover)

The Beths - You Are a Beam of Light

Lomelda - Wonder

Slow Pulp - Idaho

Porridge Radio & Lala Lala - Good For You

Fear of Men - Into Strangeness

Winter - Endless Space

The Notwist - Ship

The Radio Dept - Could You Be the One

Onyx Collective - Baby

Earl Sweatshirt - Ghost (ft. Navy Blue)

Nubya Garcia - Source

Kingdom - No More Same (ft. LUVK)

Cut Copy - Cold Water (Lindstrom/Priz Thomas Remix)

International Teachers of Pop - Femenenergy

Annie - The Bomb

Michael Kiwanuka - Final Days (Bonobo Remix)

Open Mike Eagle - Neighborhood Protection Spell (Lana Del Biden Nem)

Joey Bada$$ - No Explanation (ft. Pusha T)

Pop Smoke - 44 BullDog

Flo Milli - Pockets Bigger

Koffee - Pressure

Roisin Murphy - Something More

Steve Arrington - Keep Dreamin'

Liv.e - I Been Livin

The Lees of Memory - Lonely Everywhere

Holy Wave - Schmetterling

Peel Dream Magazine - Dialectrics

Wax Chattels - No Ties

Lightning Bug - The Onely Ones

Lightning Dust - Material Life

Dougie Poole - Los Angeles

Matt Berry - Something in My Eye

The Rolling Stones - Scarlet (ft. Jimmy Page)

Dent May - Sea Salt & Caramel

Doves - Prisoners

Taylor Swift - exile (ft. Bon Iver)

Wye Oak - AEIOU

Future Islands - For Sure

beabadoobee - Care

Gladie - Is That Why You're Here

Gerard Way - Here Comes the End

Teenage Halloween - Stationary

Osees - Dreary Nonsense

Glorious - I Don't Wanna Be Me (Type O Negative Cover)

Sharptooth - 153

Unreal City - War Behind Bars

Undeath - Lesions Of A Different Kind (ft. The Black Dahlia Murder's Trevor Strnad)

Mastodon - Fallen Torches (ft. Neurosis' Scott Kelly)

Travis Barker - Forever (ft. Run The Jewels)

Westside Gunn - Lil Cease (ft. Armani Caesar)

Mr. Muthafuckin' eXquire - Black Mirror (prod. Madlib)

Ela Minus - megapunk

John Foxx & The Maths - Howl

JARV IS - Sometimes I Am Pharaoh

IDLES - A Hymn

Moor Mother & billy woods - Furies

June of 44 - ReRecorded Syntax

Astrel K - You Could If You Can

Kelley Stoltz - Driving Myself Crazy