84 Tigers (Small Brown Bike, Swellers) prep debut LP (stream “Great Basin”)

Earlier this year, Mike and Ben Reed of Small Brown Bike and Jono Diener of The Swellers released their first single as 84 Tigers, "Kingdom of One," and now they're set to release their debut album Time in the Lighthouse on October 21 via Spartan Records (pre-order). The album was recorded with Marc Jacob Hudson (Against Me!, Taking Back Sunday), and it opens with "Kingdom of One" and also includes new single "Great Basin," which premieres in this post. The first single had kind of a Quicksand/Jawbox vibe, but this one's more of a punk ripper, closer to what the Reed brothers do in Small Brown Bike.

"With this one we tried to capture some of the energy of being stuck in a storm," Mike tells us. "It’s about those massive environmental forces and how we’re constantly in a push and pull battle with the elements. The idea was to create a song that had that energy, and feels like you’re in a race against something, teetering on the edge." About the album overall, he adds, "I’m really proud of how the record turned out. Everything felt organic and natural, from writing to recording to mixing. We just followed our gut and didn’t overthink it, hoping to capture some of the urgency and intensity in the songs."

Listen below...

Tracklist

Kingdom of One

Tides Will Lead

Great Basin

Atlas Fractured

En Route

The Waves Beneath

Waiting Season

Unwrecked

Calm Cloudless

Over and Down

84 Tigers -- 2022 Tour Dates

6/9 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen*

6/10 - Detroit, MI - UFO Factory*

6/11 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell’s Eccentric Cafe*

10/28-30 - FEST - Gainesville, FL

* - w/ The Casket Lottery