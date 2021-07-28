88rising’s Head in the Clouds 2021 lineup (Japanese Breakfast, Saweetie, Linda Lindas, more)

88rising has announced the 2021 edition of their annual Head in the Clouds Festival. It happens in Pasadena, CA at Brookside at the Rose Bowl on November 6 and 7, and Rich Brian, Saweetie, Joji, NIKI, and CL headline. The lineup also features Japanese Breakfast, The Linda Lindas, beabadoobee, Audrey Nuna, Guapdad 4000, Keshi, UMI, warren hue, Ylona Garcia, and more. See it in full below.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 29 at 12 PM pacific, and $1 per ticket will be donated to Inner-City Arts, an organization that provides students from underserved communities in the Los Angeles area arts instruction.

HEAD IN THE CLOUDS 2021 LINEUP

ATARASHII GAKKO!

Audrey Nuna

Beabadoobee

CL

DPR Ian

DPR Live

eaJ

Elephante

FeelGhoodMusic (Tiger JK, yoonmirae, Bizzy, BIBI)

Guapdad 4000

Japanese Breakfast

Joji

Josh Pan

keshi

Lil Cherry & GOLDBUUDA

The Linda Lindas

Luna Li

NIKI

REI AMI

Rich Brian

Saweetie

Seori

Stephanie Poetri

UMI

Wallice

warren hue

Ylona Garcia