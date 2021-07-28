88rising’s Head in the Clouds 2021 lineup (Japanese Breakfast, Saweetie, Linda Lindas, more)
88rising has announced the 2021 edition of their annual Head in the Clouds Festival. It happens in Pasadena, CA at Brookside at the Rose Bowl on November 6 and 7, and Rich Brian, Saweetie, Joji, NIKI, and CL headline. The lineup also features Japanese Breakfast, The Linda Lindas, beabadoobee, Audrey Nuna, Guapdad 4000, Keshi, UMI, warren hue, Ylona Garcia, and more. See it in full below.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 29 at 12 PM pacific, and $1 per ticket will be donated to Inner-City Arts, an organization that provides students from underserved communities in the Los Angeles area arts instruction.
HEAD IN THE CLOUDS 2021 LINEUP
ATARASHII GAKKO!
Audrey Nuna
Beabadoobee
CL
DPR Ian
DPR Live
eaJ
Elephante
FeelGhoodMusic (Tiger JK, yoonmirae, Bizzy, BIBI)
Guapdad 4000
Japanese Breakfast
Joji
Josh Pan
keshi
Lil Cherry & GOLDBUUDA
The Linda Lindas
Luna Li
NIKI
REI AMI
Rich Brian
Saweetie
Seori
Stephanie Poetri
UMI
Wallice
warren hue
Ylona Garcia