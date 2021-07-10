9 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

A short week with the holiday has resulted in a shorter list this week, but do be sure to check out KOYO's Drives Out East EP which we review in Notable Releases. For more check out Invisible Oranges' Records of the Week but here's a roundup of all the metal and hardcore we posted about this week.

DYING WISH - "FRAGMENTS OF A BITTER MEMORY"

Portland metalcore up and comers Dying Wish finally announced their debut full-length and shared this title track, which you can read more about here and you can preorder it on limited "clear with black smash" vinyl (only 250 copies made).

Koyo - Drives Out East EP

From this week's Notable Releases review: "Koyo -- who formed last year with members of SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Typecaste, Rain of Salvation, Hangman, and Adrenalin -- hearken back to the sounds of Silent Majority, The Movielife, and early Taking Back Sunday, and they do a ton of justice to that style of music. When they released their debut EP Painting Words Into Lines last year, it seemed like a side project to give members of those five aforementioned hardcore bands a chance to pay homage to some of their formative influences, but Koyo is shaping up to be much more than that. Drives Out East is even better than Painting, and it doesn't feel like homage; Koyo are taking their influences and twisting them into something they call their own."

Pick up the Koyo 7" on clear blue vinyl in our store.

DEAFHEAVEN - "THE GNASHING"

The second single from Deafheaven's anticipated fifth album, Infinite Granite, is, like the first, almost entirely clean-sung, and leaning more into their shoegaze side than metal.

LANTLOS - "LICH"

Lantlos have shared the third single off their anticipated new album Wildhund, and it's another great example of their ability to blend melodic shoegaze with post-metal in unique ways. If you like that new Deafheaven song, make sure not to miss this.

WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM - "MOUNTAIN MAGICK"

If you want some post-black-metal that's still all about harsh shrieks and not about clean-sung shoegaze, the second single from Wolves In The Throne Room's upcoming Primordial Arcana should do the trick.

INGROWN - "WASTE"

Boise, Idaho metallic hardcore trio Ingrown have announced their debut LP, Gun, due August 20 via Alternatives Label (the label co-run by Ian Shelton of Regional Justice Center/Militarie Gun). It was recorded by Andy Nelson (Weekend Nachos), and lead single "Waste" is a gnarly, very heavy first taste.

RAINMAKING - S/T EP

Oregon screamo band Rainmaking released their self-titled debut EP earlier this year, and it just got a re-release via Zegema Beach Records. It's as raw, furious, and apocalyptic as the greats of '90s screamo, and Rainmaking do justice to that era and bring a ton of passion to the music.

OFF! - "HOLIER THAN THOU" (METALLICA COVER)

Keith Morris-fronted punk supergroup OFF! revealed their new lineup and released their first new recording in seven years, a cover of "Holier Than Thou" for the upcoming Metallica tribute album. They also signed to Fat Possum and they're promising reissues, a new album, and a sci-fi feature film. Read more here.

SPIRIT ADRIFT - "FORGE YOUR FUTURE"

Phoenix doomers Spirit Adrift announced a new EP, Forge Your Future, and shared its title track. You can order the EP on our exclusive Fuego vinyl with an etching on side B, limited to 300 copies, in our store.

