9 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

PINS - "MERRY CHRISTMAS (I DON'T WANT TO FIGHT TONIGHT)" (RAMONES COVER)

Manchester group PINS have covered the Ramones' holiday classic "Merry Christmas (I Don't Want To Fight Tonight)," putting an anthemic spin on the track, making it their own.

--

CLEOPATRICK - "GOOD GRIEF"

Luke Gruntz and Ian Fraser have been friends since they were four and making music together for nearly as long and are now doing it officially as Cobourg, Ontario's Cleopatrick. New single "Good Grief" is kinda punky in a King Krule sort of way.

--

MOZZY - "KEEP HOPE" (ft. BLXST)

Sacramento rapper Mozzy already released two great songs this year, and now he's back with another single that was born out of a RapCaviar freestyle about COVID, Kobe Bryant, Breonna Taylor, OnlyFans, Obama, and more.

--

EARTHGANG - "TEARS OF JOY" (ft. ASHIA KARANA) & "BEAUTIFUL LIFE" (ft. KING HOODIE)

Atlanta melodic rap duo EarthGang are one of the artists participating in Jägermeister's "Meister Class" program, which allows emerging artists a chance to collaborate with bigger names. They just put out two singles that shine a light on two up and comers: Ashia Karana and King Hoodie.

--

HOSIANNA MANTRA (mem PALLBEARER) - PARTICLE MYTHOLOGY

Pallbearer bassist Joe Rowland has released a synth album under the name Hosianna Mantra that was inspired by acts like Kraftwerk and Tangerine Dream. It's captivating, hypnotic, and a good mix of retro and contemporary.

--

MADLIB & FOUR TET - "ROAD OF THE LONELY ONES"

Two of the most consistently great producers of the last 20+ years, Madlib and Four Tet, will release a collaborative album called Sound Ancestors in January and you can read more about this lead single here.

--

SHELTER - "WHY CAN'T I JUST GET THROUGH TO YOU"

Krishnacore legends Shelter are reissuing their 2000 album When 20 Summers Pass for its 20th anniversary on New Year's Eve via End Hits Records, and the expanded reissue will include the never-before-released song "Why Can't I Just Get Through to You," which you can read more about here.

--

MOSES SUMNEY & LITTLE DRAGON - "THE OTHER LOVE"

"The Other Lover" is a rework of Little Dragon's "Another Lover" from this year's New Me, Same Us, but with Moses and Yukimi Nagano's distinctive voices intertwining, it takes on a whole new form.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs’ archive.