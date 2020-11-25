9 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

SABA - "SO AND SO" & "AREYOUDOWN? PT. 2" (ft. TOBI LOU)

The great Chicago rapper Saba follows up his two singles from September with two more: the chilled-out, soulful "So and So" and the more upbeat "Areyoudown? Pt. 2," which features Tobi Lou (who has a new album on the way). Both songs are as instantly-satisfying as you'd expect.

--

BABY GRIZZLEY - "TWIN GRIZZLIES" (ft. TEE GRIZZLEY)

Tee Grizzley's brother is also a rapper, known as Baby Grizzley, and after recently being released from a 5-year prison sentence, Baby Grizzley released a new song featuring his brother. If you dig Tee's stuff, you'll probably like his brother too.

--

RINA SAWAYAMA - "LUCID"

British pop artist Rina Sawayama announced a new deluxe edition of her debut LP, SAWAYAMA. It's due out December 4, and from it, she's shared a new track, produced by BloodPop. "It’s about living a different life through dreaming, whether it's to be with the dream girl or to be the dream girl," Rina says. "Me and Lauren Aquilina wrote this together on the floor of my tiny rented living room back in early 2018. BloodPop sent us the beat and the melody flowed out so easily that I remember at one point I started hoovering cos i knew this would be easy to write lol. I’ve kept this song secret for 2 years so I’m so excited to finally release it to the world! 2020's been a tough year so I wanted to finish it off with a dance bop to take us into a more hopeful 2021."

--

CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS & INDOCHINE - "3SEX"

Christina and the Queens teamed up with French new wave band Indochine for a reworking of the latter's song "3e sexe," from their 1985 album 3.

--

VAPOUR THEORIES (BARDO POND) - BREAKING DOWN(THE PORTALS OF HELL)

Vapour Theories, the droney post-rock side project of Bardo Pond's John and Michael Gibbons, are coming out of hibernation for Celestial Scuzz, their first new album in 15 years. “The balance of power definitely shifts," says Michael. "When the record is put together it is equal parts from me and my brother. The collaboration is complete and represents both sides of our taking the lead on material.” The album includes a cover of Brian Eno's "The Big Ship" and you can check out another song, "Breaking Down (The Portals Of Hell)," here.

--

THEWORST - "YES REGRETS" FT. DANA COLLEY (MORPHINE)

Portland, ME's theWorst will release new album Yes Regrets this spring and they've just shared the title track, a hard-hitting grungy rocker that features saxophone from Morphine's Dana Colley.

--

CHUCK INGLISH - "DRIVER"

The Cool Kids MC Chuck Inglish dropped his first single in three years, featuring Chicago artist and producer Ye Ali.

--

MIKE VIOLA - "WE MAY NEVER BE THIS YOUNG AGAIN"

You might know Mike Viola from his underrated '90s/'00s band Candy Butchers, or as the voice behind "That Thing You Do" (from the movie of the same name), or his production work with Jenny Lewis, Fall Out Boy and more. Mike's new album, Godmuffin, will be out December 11 and he made it by himself using analogue equipment which really suits his classic pop style.

--

