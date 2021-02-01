So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

EDITRIX - "THE HISTORY OF DANCE"

Wendy Eisenberg's band Editrix have shared the second single off their upcoming debut album Tell Me I'm Bad (due this Friday via Exploding In Sound). This one injects an ESG-style funk-punk groove into Wendy's eccentric songwriting, and it's yet another promising taste of the LP.

--

AUTOMATIC - "ELECTROCUTION" (JOHN DWYER REMIX)

LA band Automatic will release Signal Remixes on March 26 which features tracks from 2019's Signal remixed by Peanut Butter Wolf, Sudan Archives, Peaking Lights, Kevin Haskins (Bauhaus, Love & Rockets), and more. Here's a remix of "Electrocution" by Oh Sees frontman John Dwyer who ups the reverb and spacey sound effects for a much trippier feel.

--

SKULLCRUSHER - "SONG FOR NICK DRAKE

"'Song for Nick Drake' is about my relationship to the music of Nick Drake," Helen Ballentine, aka singer and songwriter Skullcrusher, says. "It recalls moments in my life that are viscerally intertwined with his music, specifically times spent walking & taking the train. The song is really my homage to music and the times I felt most immersed in it."

--

PAPOOSE - JANUARY

Veteran New York rapper Papoose has announced his retirement, but before he goes, he'll release one project a month for the entirety of 2021. The first, January, is out now. It features contributions from Wiz Khalifa, Statik Selektah, Cool & Dre, and Brady Watt.

--

EVERY TIME I DIE - "AWOL"

Every Time I Die's highly anticipated ninth LP is on the way, and here's their third new single. Read more about it here.

--

SINCERE ENGINEER - "TOURNIQUET"

Chicago indie-punks Sincere Engineer recently signed to Hopeless, and they've now released their second single for the label, which you can read more about here.

--

WHAT DO YOU KNOW ABOUT SKA PUNK? VOLUME 5

The What Do You Know About Ska Punk? compilation series does a fantastic job of making the case that ska is alive and well right now with insanely long comps featuring tons of bands killing it in the current ska scene. They've just released a new one with 135 songs; we haven't heard them all yet, but there's a lot to like and discover here.

--

BILL CALLAHAN & BONNIE 'PRINCE' BILLY - "THE NIGHT OF SANTIAGO" FT DAVID GRUBBS

Bonnie 'Prince Billy' and Bill Callahan kick off February with this version of Leonard Cohen's "The Night of Santiago" as part of their weekly collaborative covers series that's been going since October. Will Oldham takes lead vocals on this one, and backing them this time is Will's old Louisville buddy, David Grubbs, of Squirrel Bait, Gastr del Sol, Bastro and other groups.

--

PUSSY RIOT - "RAGE"

Pussy Riot's new video calls for the release of all Russian political prisoners, including collective member Masha Alekhina and opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

