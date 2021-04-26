9 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MADGIC (MADLIB & LOGIC) - "MARS ONLY PT. 3"

Logic said last year that he'd be retiring, but as he once joked, Madlib would be the one person who could coax him out of retirement, and... that was fast. Logic and Madlib just dropped a collaborative song as MadGic, and Logic says "made this whole album in a lockdown" in the song, so it looks like there's an entire MadGic LP on the way. If it's anything like "Mars Only Pt. 3," it sounds like it could be genuinely good stuff.

JAIMIE BRANCH - "THEME 001"

Jaimie Branch has announced a new album, FLY or DIE LIVE, which -- as the title suggests -- is a live album from the tour supporting 2017's Fly or Die and 2019's FLY or DIE II: bird dogs of paradise. The first taste is "theme 001" from the first Fly or Die, and this great version is even livelier than the album version, and the mid-song cheers from the crowd really make you feel like you're there.

GOJIRA - "THE CHANT"

Gojira's new album Fortitude arrives this Friday (4/30), and here's one more song ahead of its release. This one shows off a slower side of Gojira, but it's just as anthemic as their ragers.

ASUNOJOKEI - WISHES MLP

Tokyo post-black metal/screamo band Asunojokei self-released this mini-LP on CD only in Japan this past December, but Dog Knights just picked it up and is giving it a proper release. It nails a balance between harsh fury and majesty beauty; fans of Envy, Deafheaven, etc - take note.

THE CORAL - "VACANCY"

Liverpool indie vets The Coral release their 10th album, Coral Island, this week. It's a double concept record, about a mythical place where "all our ideas come together." Here's an early taste in the band's signature neo-merseybeat sound.

NICE BREEZE - "MUSICMUSICMUSIC (FOR VIV ALBERTINE)"

DC lo-fi indie rock trio Nice Breeze have a new album, Magician's Rabbit, that owes some sonic dept to groups like Swell Maps and The Fall, and here pays tribute to The Slits' Viv Albertine.

MIA JOY - "SATURN"

Mia Joy has shared this very dreamy track off her upcoming album Spirit Tamer. “I am a practicing astrologer and It is written in the voice of Saturn, the planet of restriction, isolation, responsibility, hard lessons.” Mia Joy says, “It mockingly asks me how it has affected my life, makes me question my faith in humanity and inner loneliness. All running themes of the album.” Spirit Tamer is out next week via Fire Talk.

SHELLEY (FKA DRAM) - “ALL PRIDE ASIDE" (FEAT. SUMMER WALKER)

R&B artist D.R.A.M. has rebranded as Shelley FKA DRAM and will release a new self-titled album at the end of the week. Listen to new slow-jam single "All Pride Aside" featuring Summer Walker

MANNEQUIN PUSSY - "PERFECT"

Here's the title track off Mannequin Pussy's anticipated new EP, and it's a fast-paced, hardcore-tinged punk ripper. Read more about it here.

