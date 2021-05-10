So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

SNAG - "JAR SPELL"

Milwaukee screamo band Snag have shared the second single off their anticipated new album Death Doula, following the excellent lead single "Heirloom." "Jar Spell," which premiered over at Idioteq, is a fine example of this band's ability to craft suspenseful, melodic screamo filled with unexpected twists and turns.

--

EREMO - "SENZA PROPOSITI"

Italy's Eremo (member of L'Oceano Sopra) have a new album called L’ego in un pagliaio arriving May 21 via Missed Out Records, Desperate Infant Records, Clever Eagle Records, Il Grande Rospo, Dischi Decenti, Fresh Outbreak Records, Non Ti Seguo Records, Troppistruzzi, and new single "Senza Propositi" is a dizzying, impassioned mixture of math rock, emo, and screamo.

--

WISH - "CONFLICT OF LOYALTY"

Florida hardcore band WISH formed during lockdown and they're now set to release their debut EP Adapt Or Die on May 21 via WAR Records, and first single "Conflict of Loyalty" is a tough-as-nails hardcore ripper with just a hint of thrash metal in the mix.

--

DEAD TORCHES (KILL YOUR IDOLS, NORA, etc) - "SECRET INVASION"

Dead Torches, the new band with members of Kill Your Idols, Nora, The Number Twelve Looks Like You, Manalive, Second Arrows, and Troublemaker, have shared another song off their upcoming debut 12", due this fall via Hellminded Records. It's 44 seconds of fiery metallic hardcore.

--

ALEX ORANGE DRINK (THE SO SO GLOS) - "HOW HIGH?"

Alex Orange Drink, the solo project of So So Glos frontman Alex Levine, will release Everything Is Broken, Maybe That’s OK on July 9 via self-release, and the first single is the sunny, driving power pop of "How High?".

--

SHANNON LAY - "RARE TO WAKE"

Shannon Lay is back with a new single, "Rare to Wake," that is her first new music since releasing August on Sub Pop in 2019. "Wherever you are in your adventures let this song be a reminder to never be afraid to receive and accept the changes that beckon you to grow and evolve," offers Shannon. "Allow yourself to awaken and embrace your many destinies. When your heart feels heavy ask yourself what needs to be cleared out. That new found space will be occupied by something better, something brighter, something that lifts you up; make way.”

--

ST VINCENT - "DOWN"

St. Vincent is releasing her new album, Daddy's Home, this Friday (5/14), and she's shared another single from it, "Down." It's another funky track that slots in neatly alongside "Pay Your Way In Pain" and "The Melting of the Sun."

--

SKRILLEX, FOUR TET & STARRAH - "BUTTERFLIES"

“So much detail went into this one,“ says Four Tet of this collab with Skrillex and Starrah. “Working with Sonny and seeing his cosmic level ableton skills in real time has been amazing and huge respect for how crazy good he got the mix sounding.“

--

DONOVAN - "I AM THE SHAMAN" (PROD. DAVID LYNCH)

Today is psych-folk icon Donovan's 75th birthday, and to celebrate he's just shared a new single and video, "I Am the Shaman." Friend and fellow Transcendental Meditation proponent David Lynch both directed the video and produced the song.

--

