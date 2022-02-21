So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

EARTHGANG - "AMEN" (ft. MUSIQ SOULCHILD)

After delaying the release, Atlanta rap duo EarthGang's new album Ghetto Gods is finally set to come out this Friday, and here's a new song that goes in a melodic, soulful direction with an assist from Musiq Soulchild.

--

JOLIETTE - "SEGUNDERO"

Mexico City screamo band Joliette are releasing a split on Zegema Beach/Left Hand Label in late spring/summer 2022, and it'll include this intense new song.

--

NA-KEL SMITH - +

Na-Kel Smith is a longtime Odd Future associate and repeat Earl Sweatshirt collaborator, and if you like the hazy, experimental sounds of Earl's latest records, you'll probably like Na-Kel's new EP too.

--

ABANDONCY - PASTEL//ANGUISH

Kansas City noise rock/post-hardcore band Abandoncy are following 2020's Hollow//Living (Zegema Beach/The Ghost Is Clear Records) with a new album, Pastel//Anguish, this Friday (2/25). You can hear the whole thing and read a track-by-track breakdown over at IDIOTEQ and stream two tracks below. That's the album art (by Caroline Harrison) pictured above.

--

BITCHIN BAJAS - "QUAKENBRÜCK"

Cooper Crain's Bitchin Bajas have a new 7" single coming out via Stereolab's Duophonic Super 45s label. The two versions of "QUAKENBRÜCK" were recorded live to cassette and if you enjoy Stereolab's bleeps and bloops, this will be right up your alley.

--

THE REDS PINKS & PURPLES - "SLOW TORTURE OF AN HOURLY WAGE"

Glenn Donaldson has been on a prolific tear with his solo project The Reds, Pinks and Purples. This three-song EP follows four albums in three years, plus a bunch of other singles and EPs during the same time. "We did it all for the heartache," Glenn sings on "Slow Torture of an Hourly Wage," as melodica underscores the melancholic air.

--

PORRIDGE RADIO - "BACK TO THE RADIO"

Here's the first single from Porridge Radio's anticipated third album, Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky, which is out in May.

--

CLAIRE ROUSAY - "EVERYTHING PERFECT IS ALREADY HERE (EXCERPT)"

San Antonio ambient composer Claire Rousay has announced new album everything perfect is already here, which will be out April 22 via Shelter-Press. The album is made up of two side-long pieces -- "it feels foolish to care" and "everything perfect is already" -- and features contributions from Alex Cunningham (violin), Mari Maurice (electronics and violin), Marilu Donovan (harp), and Theodore Cale Schafer (piano). You can listen to a five-minute excerpt now:

--

TIM KASHER - "I DON'T THINK ABOUT YOU"

Cursive's Tim Kasher has announced a new solo album, Middling Age, and you can read more about lead single "I Don't Think About You" here.

--

