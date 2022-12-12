9 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ANDY SHAUF - "CATCH YOUR EYE"

Here's a very pretty song from Andy Shauf's upcoming album Norm.

--

ANNA B SAVAGE - "IN⎮FLUX (DAN DEACON REMIX)"

"I first saw Dan Deacon in 2009 - my boyfriend had a spare ticket and I went expecting a totally normal gig experience," says Anna B Savage of Dan's remix of her excellent new single. "Instead, I had a totally magnificent, interactive, confusing gleeful, sweaty and expansive time. I then promptly fell in love with Bromst, and then he remixed my favourite ever (Owen Pallett) and did my favourite ever remix (of Lewis Takes off His Shirt) firmly cementing himself in to position of coolest ever. He’s only added to that since as a musician, composer, remixer, crowd wrangler and general legend. I can’t believe he knows who I am, let alone that he’s done a remix of my song.I love the jigsaw approach he’s taken to in|FLUX. His additional choral expanses elevate everything, and also speak so acutely to me as the daughter of professional choral singers. The resolution at the end takes me back to being that sweaty teenager again smashing in to people and dancing around them at his show. I love it and him."

--

TITHE - "INVERSE RAPTURE"

Portland, Oregon's Tithe will release their sophomore album, Inverse Rapture, on February 17 via their new label home, Profound Lore. The first single and title track is five-minute, pushing tornado of black metal, death metal, and grindcore.

--

BONO / BURATTINI - "THE BALLROOM" AND "SOGNO NEL VIGNETO"

Italian duo Bono / Burattini's new album Suono In Un Tempo Trasfigurato was inspired by cinematographer Maya Deren and was created entirely using a Juno 60 synthesizer and live drum kit. Check out two swirling tracks now.

<a href="https://mapledeathrecords.bandcamp.com/album/suono-in-un-tempo-trasfigurato">Suono In Un Tempo Trasfigurato by Bono / Burattini</a>

--

COLLEEN GREEN - COCO'S CHRISTMAS EP

Colleen Green has just shared this EP featuring three holiday covers, including "Big Surprise" and "I Believe in Santa Clause' (from classic Rankin/Bass holiday specials) and Sesame Street's "Keep Christmas With You," plus an orginal, "Christmas is for Everyone."

--

GORDI - “ONE CROWDED HOUR” (AUGIE MARCH COVER)

Australian artist Gordi has shared this gorgeous piano-and-harmonies cover of Augie March's "One Crowded Hour."

--

TRUST FUND - “LATE NITE SKATE”

Trust Fund, the UK indie group led by Ellis Jones, broke up in 2018 but returned this year and have just released this pretty new song mixing arpeggiated acoustics, synths and hushed vocals.

--

IGGY POP - "STRUNG OUT JOHNNY"

Here's a second single from Iggy's upcoming album Every Loser. More info here.

--

LITTLE SIMZ - 'NO THANK YOU'

Little Simz's new album is out now.

--

