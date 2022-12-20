So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

DAVE GROHL & GREG KURSTIN - "SPINNING WHEEL" (BLOOD SWEAT & TEARS COVER) FT JUDD APATOW / "GET THE PARTY STARTED" FT P!NK

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin are doing their "Hanukkah Sessions" again this year where they cover a bunch of songs with special guest vocalists and performers. This year, the songs were filmed at an in-person show in Los Angeles and will be posted nightly during the holidays. The first two: Blood Sweat & Tears' "Spinning Wheel" as sung by filmmaker Judd Apatow who definitely gives it his all; and P!nk joins for her own Bar Mitzvah staple "Get the Party Started."

--

SMOKE DZA - "PARK BENCH BLUES" (ft. CURREN$Y)

Longtime collaborators Smoke DZA and Curren$y both have a knack for jazzy, stoned rap music, and that's exactly what they offer up with this new song together.

--

EVAN GREER - AUTOMATED CHRISTMAS JOY

Evan Greer has released an EP of Christmas songs with lyrics written by Chat GPT and then set to music and recorded by Greer, using prompts like “Write a Christmas Song in the style of Blink 182,” “Write a song called ‘Christmas at the Gay Bar,” and “Write a Christmas song where Santa fights the fascists,” to generate the lyrics. "I kind of hate everything about this," Evan said. “I honestly don’t know why I made this. Partly to distract myself and cope with holiday depression, partly as a commentary on the way that artificial intelligence is invading the art and music world, and partly because I kind of love Christmas music, but also most Christmas music sort of sounds like it was written by an AI, since it’s so formulaic and commercialized." Proceeds from the album will benefit Fight for the Future’s campaign work fighting for regulation of harmful AI.

--

ELLIOTT GREEN - "GOODNESS"

Elliott Green will release Everything I Lack on January 27 via Count Your Lucky Stars, and new single "Goodness" has some Julien Baker vibes plus an explosive rock climax.

--

TIMBER TIMBRE - "MYSTERY STREET"

Timber Timbre are returning with a new album, Loveage, in spring of 2023, and while more details on that are still to come, they're shared a single, the theatrical "Mystery Street," on Bandcamp until midnight Christmas Eve.

--

ED ASKEW - "LITTLE LOVE SONG" & "HESITATE"

Long-running, prolific singer/songwriter Ed Askew shares two new piano-based songs.

--

PAIN OF TRUTH - LIVE AT TIHC '22

Metallic hardcore band Pain of Truth have just dropped a new live album recorded at This Is Hardcore 2022, and it's a great taste of their tight-as-fuck live show.

--

AVA MAX - "DANCING'S DONE"

Pop singer Ava Max's sophomore album Diamonds & Dancefloors comes out January 27 via Atlantic, and new single "Dancing's Done" is a thumping dancefloor jam that finds Ava sounding as infectious as ever.

--

OLIVIA RODRIGO - "THE BELS"

Olivia Rodrigo has released a Christmas song that she says she wrote when she was five years old (and, judging by how it sounds, it seems like she's using vocals she actually recorded as a child). Listen at her website.

--

