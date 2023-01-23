So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

DAVE OKUMU & THE 7 GENERATIONS - "THE INTOLERABLE SUFFERING OF (THE) OTHER"

Not only is Dave Okumu taking part in the just-announced London Brew album alongside Nubya Garcia, Shabaka Hutchings, Tom Skinner, and more, he's also got his own new album I Came From Love coming out April 14 via Transgressive Records. Tom Skinner also plays on this album, and Grace Jones features on two tracks. The newest release from the album is this short film, which also features the new psychedelic soul single "Black Firework."

--

JONAH YANO & BADBADNOTGOOD - "THE ORDINARY IS ORDINARY BECAUSE IT ORDINARILY REPEATS"

Jonah Yano's new album Portrait of a Dog comes out this Friday (1/27) via Innovative Leisure, and his new BADBADNOTGOOD-assisted single is an appealing six-minute jazz piece.

--

GRADE 2 - "MIDNIGHT FERRY"

UK punks Grade 2's new self-tilted album drops February 17 via Hellcat, and "Midnight Ferry" is a catchy dose of anthemic, '80s-style street punk.

--

RUNNNER - "RUNNNING IN PLACE AT THE EDGE OF THE MAP"

Ahead of the release of his debut full-length Like Dying Stars, We're Reaching Out (due 2/17 via Run For Cover), Runnner has shared one last single: the swaying, country-ish indie rock ballad "Runnning In Place at the Edge of the Map." He's also gearing up for a tour with labelmates waveform* (including Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on 3/8).

--

HEATHER WOODS BRODERICK - "CRASHING AGAINST THE SUN"

Heather Woods Broderick has announced a new album, Labyrinth, and you can read about its new single "Crashing Against the Sun" here.

--

AMERICAN NIGHTMARE - "SELF CHECK-OUT"

Boston hardcore vets American Nightmare have announced the Dedicated to the Next World EP, their first new music in five years. Read more about lead single "Self Check-Out" here.

--

EYEDRESS - "HOUSE OF CARDS" (KEVIN SHIELDS RAINBOW BELTS REMIX)

Kevin Shields of My Bloody Valentine has remixed Eyedress' "HOUSE OF CARDS" from last year's FULL TIME LOVER. The "Rainbow Belts Remix" entirely reworks the song, turning it from a slinky dance track into something much more woozy. Eyedress called it "a dream come true."

--

SONDRE LERCHE - "SUMMER IN REVERSE" (SPARKLE DIVISION REMIX)

Says Sondre: "William Basinski has been a key discovery and inspiration in my creative process the past ten years, and his collaboration project Sparkle Division was one of my favorite albums of 2020, when I recorded Avatars Of Love. So I was naturally overjoyed when they agreed to have a go at a remix of ‘Summer In Reverse.'" New album Avatars of the Night is out in March.

--

PEARLA - "UNGLOW THE"

"'Unglow The' is about mortality, and the absurdity of life on Earth," Pearla says of her new single. "I wrote it after one of my old friends passed away and I was finding it so impossible to grasp. No matter how many times I experience death, it never feels 'real.' I feel a similar way when I experience anything really grand or beautiful. Some things are just too big to process. I think we're all walking through life in varying degrees of denial of death… anxiety about death. We find ways to comfort ourselves and live in a meaningful way. But we don't know what we don't know! There's a lot of mystery to being alive. I want to stay open to that mystery. That's what this song is about for me." Read more about it here.

--

