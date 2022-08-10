’90s alt-rock fest Flannel Nation canceled after Everclear, Filter & Candlebox pull out

Nineties alt-rock festival Flannel Nation was set for this Saturday (8/13) in Los Angeles, but has now been canceled after a few of the bands -- including Everclear, Candlebox and Filter -- dropped out due to organizational and logistical issues. Will the '90s reputation of slackerdom ever go away?

Everclear posted on their Instagram Tuesday night that they would not be playing, saying the festival organizers "do not have the adequate means to provide the level of experience our fans expect and deserve while attending an Everclear show." The band also say they will soon announce "a proper Los Angeles performance where we plan to deliver the type of performance that exceeds our fans' expectations."

After that, Candlebox and Filter also dropped out, both citing "unforeseen circumstances." Not long after that, Flannel Nation organizers canceled the festival. "We regret to announce that due to ongoing problems and logistical setbacks, putting on Flannel Nation as intended has become infeasible, therefore we are forced to make the tough decision to cancel this weekend's event," they wrote on Facebook. "Our goal is to retool and reschedule the event and tickets will be honored for the new date when announced."

Flannel Nation was also set to have performances by Sugar Ray, Soul Asylum, Fastball, Sponge, and more.