’90s emo vets The Farewell Bend (Boys Life, Giants Chair) giving ‘In Passing’ an expanded reissue

The Farewell Bend were a short-lived Kansas City emo band formed by Boys Life members Brandon Butler and John Rejba and Giants Chair's Paul Ackerman, who released a split 7" with Shiner and one album titled In Passing in 1998 before calling it quits. If you haven't heard it, it captures the '90s Midwest emo sound as well as Boys Life's seminal Departures and Landfalls, and it holds up really well today.

The album's been out of print for a while, but it's now getting a long-awaited reissue that was remastered by Shiner's Paul Malinowski. The reissue tacks on "Service Engine Soon" from the split with Shiner, and it's up for pre-order now at Spartan Records in three different variants (limited to 500 total). Watch the trailer below.

Tracklist

Heads Down

The Pen Ran Out Of Ink

Go Easy

On 3

Gift Horse

South For The Summer

St. Christopher

Open Door Policy

Walk It Off

Rumors About Lightning

Service Engine Soon (Bonus Track)

