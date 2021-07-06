’90s FL emo band Hankshaw prep rarities comp & ‘Nothing Personal’ reissue (stream a track)

Hankshaw were a short-lived, underrated emo band from Florida who gigged with Hot Water Music, Elliott, The Get Up Kids, and other bands, and had releases on Network Sound Records, Doghouse, No Idea, and more. Their sole full-length was 1997's Nothing Personal, which is now getting a remastered (by Dan Coutant) reissue on July 16 via New Granada Records, alongside the release of the Something Personal compilation, which includes songs from their 1998 self-titled 7" and 2000 self-titled EP, as well as a track from Significant Records' 1996 Number One Priority Comp and the previously-unreleased song "Angels and Frogs" from 2000. We're premiering "Angels and Frogs" in this post, and it's truly a lost gem. It's gorgeous, jangly song that fits right in with the '90s emo/indie rock scene that Hankshaw were part of, as you can hear for yourself below.

NOTHING PERSONAL

01. Joined In The Sky

02. Those Few Minutes

03. Another Town

04. Reprimand

05. Good Things

06. At Your Convenience

07. Living Proof

08. N. Cater

09. Lockjaw

10. Miscellaneous

SOMETHING PERSONAL COMPILATION:

01. Angels And Frogs*

02. Lead Suits Of Armor**

03. Silk Noose**

04. Freedom For A Wage**

05. To All Slain Hope**

06. Kutz**

07. Maple***

08. Not The One***

09. Track #5 (Living Proof demo)****

*unreleased song from 2000

**s/t EP; Apt13 Records 2000

***s/t 7"; Schematic Records 1998

****Number One Priority Comp; Significant Records 1996