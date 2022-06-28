’90s post-hardcore band Lincoln unearth material for new comp (stream a track)

Short-lived West Virginia post-hardcore/emo band Lincoln only put out a few recordings during their initial '90s run, but their entire recorded history -- including previously unreleased material -- has been recovered and newly mixed by J. Robbins for the upcoming release, Repair and Reward, due August 5 via Temporary Residence Ltd (pre-order). Here's some background via press release:

Lincoln’s first 7” was originally released in 1992 by the New Jersey hardcore label, Watermark Records. The following year, their universally beloved split 7” with Washington, DC’s Hoover was the inaugural release on the newly formed Art Monk Construction label (founded by Eric Astor, who would later own and operate Lumberjack Distribution and now Furnace Record Pressing). A final Lincoln 7” was released posthumously in 1994 by Art Monk Construction. All of Lincoln’s releases have remained out-of-print and unavailable since the late 1990s.

Demko left Lincoln after their final tour in 1993, and moved to State College, PA, where he formed the short-lived Glendale. When he returned to Morgantown, he reconnected with Wierbonski to form Kukim along with Chris Turco (Ultraam) on guitar and vocals, and Ben Doyle (Braille Drivers) on bass and vocals.

In 2021, Lincoln’s entire recorded history was recovered, and the original analog tapes were restored and transferred. J. Robbins (Jawbox, Burning Airlines) – an influential veteran of the era that molded Lincoln, and a highly skilled engineer with institutional knowledge of the studios and equipment in which those Lincoln recordings were made – newly mixed every song from every session. All eight songs – seven that originally spanned three 7” singles, plus a previously unreleased track – are now finally available on CD, LP, and Digital formats. It all sounds and feels better than ever, and shows just how much a small band from a small town with a small discography can have such a large and lasting impact.