’90s punks Jughead’s Revenge release first new song in 20+ years, “American Gestures”

'90s skate punks Jughead's Revenge broke up in 2001 after releasing six albums throughout the previous decade, but they've been reunited since 2009, and now they released their first new song in over 20 years, "American Gestures." They may have taken two decades off from releasing music, but you wouldn't guess it from listening. It's a fired-up ripper with a timely political message, and it's much more of an aggressive hardcore song than the catchy skate punk they were known for in the '90s. It'll hit streaming services on Friday (4/9) but you can watch the lyric video and/or listen via Bandcamp below.

When the band posted photos from the studio in March, Dying Scene asked "new album?" and the band replied "eventually, yes." Stay tuned!

Jughead's Revenge also just recently reissued their fifth album, Just Joined (originally released in 1998 on The Offspring's Nitro Records), and they were announced for Quebec's Red Bridge Fest (alongside Less Than Jake, Anti-Flag, The Bouncing Souls, Pulley, and more), which was postponed a couple times and is currently set for June 3 & 4, 2022.

