’90s ska-punks The Readymen (pre-Leftover Crack, Stockyard Stoics) reissuing ‘Restless’

Eugene, Oregon political ska-punks The Readymen were initially around from 1992 to 1998, after which time members went on to play in Leftover Crack, Morning Glory, MDC, Roger Miret and the Disasters, Stockyard Stoics, and more, and now their final album, 1998's Restless, is getting a long-awaited vinyl reissue from Jump Start Records. It was mastered to the band's original track sequencing and features "reworked LP artwork from the original art pieces created and assembled by the band." It's getting a limited pressing on black, translucent emerald green, and opaque emerald green with white swirl vinyl.

Along with the announcement, we're premiering a stream of the remastered "Justified," and if you're unfamiliar with The Readymen, this song gives you a feel for how great they were. It's cut from a similar cloth as Leftover Crack, or forebears like Operation Ivy, and it holds up today. Listen below.