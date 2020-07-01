92 songs we like from June 2020

Between our daily coverage and our Notable Releases and Bill’s Indie Basement columns, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each month with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that month.

June was a whopper, with the most songs we've ever had on a monthly playlist by nearly 20! Our nearly six-hour playlist includes tracks from Megan Thee Stallion, Beyonce, YG, Jonsi, Hum, DEHD, Elvis Costello, Jesu, Bob Mould, Phoebe Bridgers, Ulthar, JARV IS, Tricky, Fontaines DC, Arca (ft. Bjork), Meek Mill, Bonny Light Horseman, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Bill Callahan, Thelonious Monk, Roy Ayers, Kelly Lee Owens, Noname, Burt Bacharach, The Flaming Lips, Bright Eyes, Teyana Taylor, US Girls, Tigers Jaw, Becca Mancari, Coricky, Bully, SAULT, Trophy Scars and, obviously, a lot more.

Listen below and subscribe to the playlist at Spotify. The playlist will be updated with new songs each month, and archived playlists of past months are here.

Plus Boris' "Loveless" which is not currently on Spotify:

92 SONGS WE LIKED FROM JUNE 2020

Megan Thee Stallion - Girls In The Hood

YG - FTP

Beyonce - Black Parade

Terrace Martin - Pig Feet (ft. Denzel Curry, G Perico, Daylyt & Kamasi Washington)

Jonsi - Swill

SAULT - Stop Dem

Special Interest - All Tomorrow's Carry

Elvis Costello - No Flag

Thurston Moore - Hashish

Jesu - Because of You

Hum - Step Into You

DEHD - Flood

Mereba - Heatwave (acoustic, ft. 6LACK)

Spillage Village - End of Daze

Anderson .Paak - Lockdown

MIKE - allstar (ft. Earl Sweatshirt)

Armand Hammer - The Eucharist

This Is The Kit - This Is What You Did

Winter - Healing

Phoebe Bridgers - "I Know The End"

Run The Jewels - Walking in the Snow

Bob Mould - American Crisis

Strike Anywhere - Frontier Glitch

The Lawrence Arms - Last, Last Words

Bully - Where To Start

Be Well - Confessional

Trophy Scars - Mother

Bob Dylan - Key West (Philosopher Pirate)

JARV IS - Save the Whale

Drab City - Hand on My Pocket

Tricky - Fall Please

Fontaines DC - I Don't Belong

Billy Nomates - FNP

Planningtorock - Jam Fam

Lucrecia Dalt - Disuelta

Arca - Afterwards (ft. Björk)

Meek Mill - Otherside of America

Tourist & The Range - Last

Flatbush Zombies - When I'm Gone

42 Dugg - Hard Times (remix ft. DeJ Loaf)

Haim - Gasoline

Bonny Light Horseman - Green Rocky Road

Neil Young - Separate Ways

Bill Callahan - Pigeons

H.C. McEntire - Time, On Fire

Ty Segall & Cory Hanson - "She's a Beam"

Thelonious Monk - Epistrophy (live)

Alan Braufman - Sunrise

Dinner Party - Freeze Tag (ft. Phoelix)

Roy Ayers, Adrian Younge, Ali Shaheed Muhammad - Sunflowers

theMIND - A Spike Lee Jawn (ft. Krystal Metcalfe)

Kelly Lee Owens - On

Julianna Barwick - In Light (ft. Jonsi)

No Joy - Nothing Will Hurt

Amnesia Scanner - As Flat (ft. Code Orange)

Vile Creature - Apathy Took Helm!

Necrot - Asleep Forever

Terminal Nation - Holocene Extinction

Coriky - Have A Cup of Tea

Tee Grizzley - Lions & Eagles (ft. Meek Mill)

Cruel Santino - End of the Wicked (ft. Octavian)

Noname - Song 33

Ric Wilson - Fight Like Ida B & Marsha P

Leon Bridges - Sweeter (ft. Terrace Martin)

Bettye LaVette - Strange Fruit

Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian - Bells Of St. Augustine

The Flaming Lips - My Religion Is You

Mikal Cronin - Shelter (Switched On)

Bright Eyes - Mariana Trench

Woodkid - Pale Yellow

Katie Dey - Dancing

Buddy - Black 2

Teyana Taylor - Lowkey (ft. Erykah Badu)

Buju Banton - Blessed

Iron Wigs - Problematic (ft. Crimeapple)

Glorious - Unashamed

Year of the Knife - Virtual Narcotic

Sharptooth - The Gray

Primitive Man - The Lifer

Ulthar - Undying Spear

Pay For Pain - You Take Command of My Heart

Tigers Jaw - Warn Me

Keaton Henson - Ontario

Becca Mancari - Forgiveness

Jess Cornelius - Body Memory

US Girls - Overtime (Alex Frankel remix)

Dent May - I Could Use a Miracle

Profligate - Hang Up

The Vacant Lots - Endless Rain

Deradoorian - Corsican Shores

Art Feynman - I Can Dream

Boris - Loveless