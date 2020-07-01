92 songs we like from June 2020
Between our daily coverage and our Notable Releases and Bill’s Indie Basement columns, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each month with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that month.
June was a whopper, with the most songs we've ever had on a monthly playlist by nearly 20! Our nearly six-hour playlist includes tracks from Megan Thee Stallion, Beyonce, YG, Jonsi, Hum, DEHD, Elvis Costello, Jesu, Bob Mould, Phoebe Bridgers, Ulthar, JARV IS, Tricky, Fontaines DC, Arca (ft. Bjork), Meek Mill, Bonny Light Horseman, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Bill Callahan, Thelonious Monk, Roy Ayers, Kelly Lee Owens, Noname, Burt Bacharach, The Flaming Lips, Bright Eyes, Teyana Taylor, US Girls, Tigers Jaw, Becca Mancari, Coricky, Bully, SAULT, Trophy Scars and, obviously, a lot more.
Listen below and subscribe to the playlist at Spotify. The playlist will be updated with new songs each month, and archived playlists of past months are here.
Plus Boris' "Loveless" which is not currently on Spotify:
92 SONGS WE LIKED FROM JUNE 2020
Megan Thee Stallion - Girls In The Hood
YG - FTP
Beyonce - Black Parade
Terrace Martin - Pig Feet (ft. Denzel Curry, G Perico, Daylyt & Kamasi Washington)
Jonsi - Swill
SAULT - Stop Dem
Special Interest - All Tomorrow's Carry
Elvis Costello - No Flag
Thurston Moore - Hashish
Jesu - Because of You
Hum - Step Into You
DEHD - Flood
Mereba - Heatwave (acoustic, ft. 6LACK)
Spillage Village - End of Daze
Anderson .Paak - Lockdown
MIKE - allstar (ft. Earl Sweatshirt)
Armand Hammer - The Eucharist
This Is The Kit - This Is What You Did
Winter - Healing
Phoebe Bridgers - "I Know The End"
Run The Jewels - Walking in the Snow
Bob Mould - American Crisis
Strike Anywhere - Frontier Glitch
The Lawrence Arms - Last, Last Words
Bully - Where To Start
Be Well - Confessional
Trophy Scars - Mother
Bob Dylan - Key West (Philosopher Pirate)
JARV IS - Save the Whale
Drab City - Hand on My Pocket
Tricky - Fall Please
Fontaines DC - I Don't Belong
Billy Nomates - FNP
Planningtorock - Jam Fam
Lucrecia Dalt - Disuelta
Arca - Afterwards (ft. Björk)
Meek Mill - Otherside of America
Tourist & The Range - Last
Flatbush Zombies - When I'm Gone
42 Dugg - Hard Times (remix ft. DeJ Loaf)
Haim - Gasoline
Bonny Light Horseman - Green Rocky Road
Neil Young - Separate Ways
Bill Callahan - Pigeons
H.C. McEntire - Time, On Fire
Ty Segall & Cory Hanson - "She's a Beam"
Thelonious Monk - Epistrophy (live)
Alan Braufman - Sunrise
Dinner Party - Freeze Tag (ft. Phoelix)
Roy Ayers, Adrian Younge, Ali Shaheed Muhammad - Sunflowers
theMIND - A Spike Lee Jawn (ft. Krystal Metcalfe)
Kelly Lee Owens - On
Julianna Barwick - In Light (ft. Jonsi)
No Joy - Nothing Will Hurt
Amnesia Scanner - As Flat (ft. Code Orange)
Vile Creature - Apathy Took Helm!
Necrot - Asleep Forever
Terminal Nation - Holocene Extinction
Coriky - Have A Cup of Tea
Tee Grizzley - Lions & Eagles (ft. Meek Mill)
Cruel Santino - End of the Wicked (ft. Octavian)
Noname - Song 33
Ric Wilson - Fight Like Ida B & Marsha P
Leon Bridges - Sweeter (ft. Terrace Martin)
Bettye LaVette - Strange Fruit
Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian - Bells Of St. Augustine
The Flaming Lips - My Religion Is You
Mikal Cronin - Shelter (Switched On)
Bright Eyes - Mariana Trench
Woodkid - Pale Yellow
Katie Dey - Dancing
Buddy - Black 2
Teyana Taylor - Lowkey (ft. Erykah Badu)
Buju Banton - Blessed
Iron Wigs - Problematic (ft. Crimeapple)
Glorious - Unashamed
Year of the Knife - Virtual Narcotic
Sharptooth - The Gray
Primitive Man - The Lifer
Ulthar - Undying Spear
Pay For Pain - You Take Command of My Heart
Tigers Jaw - Warn Me
Keaton Henson - Ontario
Becca Mancari - Forgiveness
Jess Cornelius - Body Memory
US Girls - Overtime (Alex Frankel remix)
Dent May - I Could Use a Miracle
Profligate - Hang Up
The Vacant Lots - Endless Rain
Deradoorian - Corsican Shores
Art Feynman - I Can Dream
Boris - Loveless