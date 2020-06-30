A Certain Ratio announce first album in 12 years, share “Always in Love”

Manchester scene / Factory Records vets A Certain Ratio will release ACR Loco, the group's first album in 12 years, on September 25 via Mute. The core lineup of the band -- Jez Kerr, Martin Moscrop and Donald Johnson -- made the record with members of the live band, including saxophonist Tony Quigley, vocalist Denise Johnson (Primal Scream, New Order) and keyboardist Matt Steele. The record also features appearances by Gabe Gurnsey (Factory Floor), Mike Joyce (The Smiths), Maria Uzor (Sink Ya Teeth), Gemma Cullingford (KaitO), and Eric Random.

“This album is a culmination of everything we've ever done,” says Kerr, while Moscop adds, “Digging into the past for the boxset must have rubbed off on us and influenced the current album,” says Moscrop. “I think it helped spark up our imagination. It allowed us to work in some of the past as we move forward into the future.”

The album's first single is the laid-back, politely groovy "Always in Love." You can watch the video for that, and check out the artwork and tracklist, below.

ACR Loco tracklist:

1. Friends Around Us

2. Bouncy Bouncy

3. Yo Yo Gi

4. Supafreak

5. Always in Love

6. Family

7. Get A Grip

8. Berlin

9. What’s Wrong

10. Taxi Girl