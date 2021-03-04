A Certain Ratio announce new EP, share “Wonderland”

Manchester vets A Certain Ratio follow up last year's terrific ACR Loco with the ACR:EPA EP. The songs grew out of an informal weekend of studio time the group had booked to celebrate finishing mixing ACR Loco, with Martin Moscrop, Jez Kerr, Donald Johnson, Anthony Quigley, Matt Steele and the late Denise Johnson jamming, having fun and recording. “We’re so happy with the results and the outcome and hopefully this release gives an insight into how much fun and energy Denise would always bring to a session when we recorded together,” say the band.

The first released track from the EP is the woozy, dreamlike and groovy "Wonderland." “Denise was on top form and you will hear in places that she isn’t actually singing words because we hadn’t written all the lyrics yet," . At the end of ‘Down and Dirty (Jam 2),’ you can hear us cheering in the background as Denise had completed yet another fantastic vocal take and was laughing and saying ‘I enjoyed that.’ We wanted to keep all her laughter and our response in the track as it has such warmth and it highlights the real Denise, always laughing and smiling and full of passion.” Listen to "Wonderland," and check out the EP's tracklist and artwork, below.

ACR:EPA is out May 7 via Mute (preorder), and look for more EPs to follow. A Certain Ratio have also announced fall UK tour dates and those are listed below as well.

ACR:EPA tracklist:

1. Wonderland (Jam 6)

2. Keep it Together (Jam 5)

3. Down and Dirty (Jam 2)

4. Feel no Fear (Jam 1)

ACR - 2021 TOUR DATES

September 3 – London England – Wide Awake festival @ Brockwell Park

November 3 – Huddersfield, England – The Parish

November 4 – Newcastle, England – St. Dom's Social Club

November 5 – Manchester, England – Gorilla

November 6 – Stoke on Trent, England – The Sugarmill

November 7 – York, England – The Crescent

November 9 – Birmingham, England – Hare & Hounds

November 10 – Southampton, England – Engine Rooms

November 11 – Brighton, England – CHALK (formerly The Haunt)

November 12 – Bristol, England – The Exchange

November 13 – London, England – EartH

November 15 – Preston, England – The Ferrett

November 16 – Leeds, England – The Warehouse

November 17 – Glasgow, Scotland – King Tut's Wah Wah Hut