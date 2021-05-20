A Certain Ratio detail ‘ACR:EPC’ & ‘ACR:EPR’ EPs; Preorder BV exclusive amber vinyl

Preorder A Certain Ratio's ACR:EPR on limited edition transparent amber vinyl in the BrooklynVegan shop.

Manchester indie dance legends A Certain Ratio are following up last year's ACR: Loco LP with a series of three themed EPs for Mute Records. ACR:EPA, a tribute to the late Denise Johnson, was released earlier this month and details of the other two have now been announced.

The second and similarly-named EP, ACR:EPC, will be out July 2 and dedicated to the late, pioneering DJ Andrew Weatherall who is paid tribute to on "The Guv'nor." Weatherall's spirit informs the whole EP, which focuses on the art of collaboration. ACR:EPC features tracks with The Emperor Machine (who has remixed Daft Punk, The Knife, Moby, more), producer/songwriter Jacknife Lee (U2, R.E.M., the Killers), Manchester DJ/Producer and Sprechen label founder Chris Massey, and Sink Ya Teeth's Maria Uzor. You can watch the video for "Emperor Machine" off the EP below.

The third similarly-named EP is titled ACR:EPR and will be out August 13 and its theme is "anything goes." The EP's four tracks blend acid house, funk, disco, dub and more as only A Certain Ratio can. You can preorder ACR:EPR on exclusive transparent amber vinyl -- limited to 250 copies worldwide -- in the BrooklynVegan shop. It looks like this:

And here is the cover of ACR:EPC:

ACR:EPC Tracklisting

1. Emperor Machine – feat. The Emperor Machine

2. The Guv’nor

3. YoYoGrip (Long) – feat. Jacknife Lee and Maria Uzor (Sink Ya Teeth)

4. Musik Kontrol – feat. Chris Massey

ACR:EPR Tracklisting

A1 $ouls in The City Part 2 & 1

A2 Night People

B1 Big Boy Pants

B2 Downtime Vibes

The new video for the song from EP2, and tour dates, below:

ACR -- 2021 Tour Dates

June 18 – Warwickshire, England – Big Foot Festival

July 25 – Wiltshire, England – Womand Festival

August 19-22 – Cambridgeshire, England – We Out Here Festival

September 3 – London England – Wide Awake Festival @ Brockwell Park

September 11 – Liverpool, England – Futurama Festival

November 3 – Huddersfield, England – The Parish

November 4 – Newcastle, England – St. Dom's Social Club

November 5 – Manchester, England – Gorilla

November 6 – Stoke on Trent, England – The Sugarmill

November 7 – York, England – The Crescent

November 9 – Birmingham, England – Hare & Hounds

November 10 – Southampton, England – Engine Rooms

November 11 – Brighton, England – CHALK (formerly The Haunt)

November 12 – Bristol, England – The Exchange

November 13 – London, England – EartH

November 15 – Preston, England – The Ferrett

November 16 – Leeds, England – The Warehouse

November 17 – Glasgow, Scotland – King Tut's Wah Wah Hut